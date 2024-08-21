Martha Stewart is embracing this comfy, yet glam shoe trend for fall

Here are a few metallic sneakers to help you copy her look.

Martha loves her metallics! The entrepreneur always finds a way to incorporate a little shine in her looks. (Getty Images)

Accessories can jazz up any outfit, and Martha Stewart knows it. The entrepreneur is often spotted wearing stylish, metallic shoes, and her capsule collection with Skechers even features a few shimmery styles. She's not alone either — metallic shoes have been trending since last fall, and they don't seem to be going anywhere this upcoming season.

In addition to Stewart, celebs like Jane Fonda, Anne Hathaway, Katie Holmes and Sarah Jessica Parker have all been spotted in metallic shoes over the last year, from ankle booties to ballet flats. However, sneakers are a particularly fun way to make a comfy, casual look a bit more elevated.

Most recently, while visiting Paris for the 2024 Olympics, Stewart wore white jeans, a Ralph Lauren white sweater with the American Flag knit on front and pair of gold sneakers (how appropriate!). She also shared a photo with BFF Snoop Dogg while wearing an all navy outfit paired with gold sandals. Back in May, she wore a pair of gold wedges to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party in NYC. And for a photoshoot with Footwear News last year, she wore a pair of silver wedges. Needless to say, she's a fan of shiny shoes.

Want to try the look for yourself? Here's a list of 10 comfy, metallic sneakers you can wear to dress up any outfit. Wear them with jeans, leggings, trousers, dresses — just about anything.

Skechers Martha Stewart x Skechers Slip-ins: Ultra Flex 3 Stewart's favorite Skechers slip-ins also come in a few metallic knit colors, including Mocha (pictured) and Gray. They fit more like an athletic shoe for all-day comfort, whether you're taking long walks through the garden like the queen herself or running errands around town. The tiny touch of shimmer makes them a perfect pick for the metallic-curious, who aren't quite ready to go all-in but want to (ahem) dip a toe into the trend. $90 at Skechers

Amazon Skechers Womens Martha Stewart Pier Lite Reflection Martha knows comfort like she knows style. Case in point: The Skechers Pier Lites from her collab with the brand. The slip-on style have a breathable, sparkle knit upper that stretches to hug your foot and keep it in place, while the air cooled memory foam insole provides additional support. The wedge style gives a bit of height and is an unexpected surprise. $37 at Amazon

Amazon Dream Pairs Chunky Arch-Support Sneaker In addition to metallics, chunky sneakers are in! Combine the two trends with this pair, available in gold and silver. While they have a platform sole, they're lightweight and have a sawtooth outsole for extra traction. $37 at Amazon

Amazon Keds Triple Kick Leather Platform Metallics don't just equal gold and silver — try this shimmery pink pair of Keds. While they're pink, their luster makes them more of a neutral, so you can still wear them with just about anything in your wardrobe. They also have a one-inch platform and a soft, foamy footbed. $72 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $80 at Zappos$80 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Vionic Winny Sneaker Vionic shoes are designed for those with foot pain due to issues like plantar fasciitis. This pair has orthotic insoles for stability, arch support and comfy cushioning. They come in a range of colors, including this cool silver and a lustrous gold. $125 at Nordstrom

Zappos Cole Haan Grandpro Topspin Sneakers These Cole Haan shoes come in a range of metallic colors and patterns — some with extra metallic beading even. But besides how stylish they look, they're super comfy thanks to the brand's "Grandføam" cushioning, which will keep your feet comfy and cradled for miles. $110 at Zappos

Nordstrom Sam Edelman Talia Sneaker Try this lace-free style by Sam Edelman in silver. The velcro, adjustable straps make it easy to take these shoes on and off, and they give you a clean, sleek look to wear with jeans, skirts, leggings and more. $90 at Nordstrom