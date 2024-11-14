Martha Stewart Says She’s Been Using the Same Eyeliner for ‘15 or 20 Years’: ‘My Makeup Artist’ Is ‘Cringing’

Stewart told Allure she just keeps "adding water" to the discontinued liquid eyeliner by LeClerc

Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Martha Stewart.

Martha Stewart is loyal to her beauty products — even if that means it's a bit unsanitary!

In a recent makeup tutorial video for Allure, the celebrity chef, 83, shared that her favorite eyeliner was discontinued years ago — but that doesn't stop her from using it.



"This is my secret for every day," Stewart says in the clip, shared on Nov. 2, while holding up a tube of LeClerc liquid liner. "It's not made anymore. It's probably 15 or 20 years old. I have five of these, which I cherish."

"I just keep adding water to it," she explains. "It has not dried out, incredibly."

Stewart applies the "silvery, gray-brown" liner to her top and bottom lash lines, "just to make my eyes look a little bit wider."

Of her makeup routine, the author says, "My makeup artist Daisy's watching and she's probably cringing at what I do."

For the record, eyeliners are generally not recommended to be used for more than a few months, as eye makeup can become contaminated with germs very quickly, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Related: Martha Stewart Says Her Grandkids Watched Her Documentary Martha — and Here's What They Had to Say

Stewart shares another beauty secret to keeping up her youthful glow — bronzer.



"I usually just bronze myself a lot and that gets me out the door," she says, calling out the Westman Atelier Butter Powder Bronzer as her go-to.

"My granddaughter Jude says, 'Martha, you use too much bronzer,'" Stewart adds. "But I like bronzer. I've always used too much bronzer. It just makes me feel healthy, which I am."



The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

The star has been promoting her new Netflix documentary Martha, which chronicles Stewart's life and career as America's first self-made female billionaire.

During a Tuesday, Nov. 12, appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the chef said her grandkids — granddaughter Jude, 13, and grandson Truman, 12 — had already seen the doc.

"They watched my documentary," Stewart shared, referring to Truman and Jude.



The Drew Barrymore Show Drew Barrymore and Martha Stewart.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"What did they think?" asked Drew Barrymore, 49.

"Well Jude, who's 13, said, 'It was very good. I think I'll watch it again,'" Stewart recalled.

She also spoke about her thoughts on the documentary overall, saying: "Oh, well, I thought it was a good representation of a 20th and 21st-century woman and giving hope and caring to the female gender in America. Really."

