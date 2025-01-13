Martha Stewart's go-to mascara for longer lashes is also an Amazon top-seller

When it comes to lash lengthening and conditioning, not all mascaras are equal — as 83-year-old mogul and beauty influencer Martha Stewart can attest. The former model is in the business of recommending the best of everything and, as her beauty tutorials show, she relishes luxury and often highlights award-winning products from high-end brands like Merit and Clé de Peau.

In an interview with Allure, the domestic doyenne shared her "never leave the house without it" 10-minute makeup routine, which included Westman Atelier's Contour Stick and a $140 sunscreen. However, in a nod to those who don't want to shell out the cost of a week's worth of groceries on cosmetics, Martha also shared her favorite mascara: Ilia's Limitless Lash Mascara, a relative bargain at $28.

"I have nice long eyelashes and I like to show them off," Martha explained while applying this highly pigmented, award-winning mascara. The formula contains conditioning agents like organic shea butter and is made with beeswax to leave lashes soft.

The lightweight, clean-beauty lash lengthener is not just a Martha Stewart fave: More than 10,000 customers snapped it up at Amazon last month, where it's racked up nearly 4,000 five-star reviews. It's wildly popular for good reason: In addition to being smudge-, flake- and smear-resistant, it's also ophthalmologist-tested, safe for sensitive eyes and especially good for those who wear contact lenses.

Unsurprisingly, Martha Stewart, 83, has amazing taste in mascara. (Getty Images)

"The length and volume is insane," proclaimed one satisfied fan. "Best 'clean' mascara I've tried!"

"Goes on smooth," says another. "No clumping and no flaking. ... This mascara stays on and stays put. I have not had any issues with smudging. Comes off easily with a wet washcloth — no tugging or soaps necessary. Will definitely purchase this mascara again."

Even mascara skeptics are smitten with this Martha makeup pick: "I am 71 and never enjoy putting on mascara, it always comes out clumpy," explains yet another five-star reviewer. "But this goes on so nice and with a spin of the brush it separates the lashes. I was able to do my lower lashes too. Great product. Best mascara ever!"

Ilia's mascara is designed to come off with water, so it may not be quite as budge-proof as waterproof formulas. "I appreciate how easy this mascara washes off," acknowledged one fan. But they also noted this: "Sometimes while wearing it some of the mascara rubs off under my eyes, but that only happens if I'm sweaty or it's more humid out."

Ilia's formula isn't the only award-winning mascara Stewart recommends. Earlier this year, in a tutorial shot for the celeb-loved line Merit, she ran through her no-fuss makeup routine in real-time, demonstrating application techniques and the products she's loving for her mature skin — including Merit's Clean Lash.

Merit Merit Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara Stewart loves this award-winning, highly pigmented mascara (one of our best mascaras of the year) for lengthening and defining her lashes. The formulation is especially good for women over 40, whose skin and hair tend to be drier, as it contains nourishing ingredients like olive oil and vitamin B5. Like Ilia's Limitless Mascara, Merit's Clean Lash is wildly popular. It's also long-lasting — my most recent tube is still going after six months — and its effect is what many want out of a high-quality mascara: dark, fluffy, long lashes that remain soft, thanks to conditioning ingredients like olive oil, vitamin B5 and rice bran wax. $26 at Merit

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.