Martha Stewart's go-to Skechers sneakers are 35% off: 'Loaded with cushioning'

The domestic diva prioritizes comfort and support when it comes to shoes, and says these affordable kicks deliver both.

If there's anything the internet has taught us, it's that the reigning domestic diva knows how to live well. Everyone loves to pick up what Martha Stewart is putting down, so when we spotted an Instagram pic of her sporting Skechers, we took note. Even though Martha can surely shell out for custom kicks, these affordable Go Walk Arch Fit Skechers are her go-to — and right now, they're on sale for as low as $52 (down from $80) at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

These sneakers rarely go on sale. We'd gladly add a pair to our carts at regular price just to save our feet, but with this discount, we'll take multiples.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The OG influencer has been reinventing her brand in the last decade, dialing up her image with some playful Martha moments. We love it when she occasionally goes off script — making a few ripples in the pool with spicy selfies or hosting potlucks with Snoop Dogg for the ultimate dinner-party duo. But her partnership with Skechers means she enjoys the simple comfort of a good, cushy shoe, just like the rest of us.

"They have to be comfortable," Stewart said of shoes at the Skechers partnership launch. "I have to be able to walk, run, go up and down stairs, go around the block, chase the dog, take care of the chickens and horses — the list goes on ... I have a lot of responsibilities, so it's important the shoes I'm in are comfortable." (By the way — the pale pink Skechers that Martha sports in her Instagram post are not currently on sale, but may we suggest crisp white for a fresh summer look?)

Martha has good reason to love Skechers' Go Walk Arch Fit kicks. The pillowy sneakers have a lightweight cushioned midsole and a removable insole that's podiatrist-certified, so you know you'll get the support you need. The insole molds to your feet to distribute your weight evenly and keep you comfortable during any activity.

"All of their designs and colors are loaded with cushioning and style," Stewart said of Skechers. "They’re a natural for the home, garden and workplace."

The slip-on design isn't just stylish. The breathable mesh upper offers a sock-like fit that gets Martha's stamp of approval, and that means a lot coming from a woman whose daily exercise routine is a habit her parents encouraged.

"Exercise is a necessary part of the day," the 82-year-old former model told The New York Times. "You can be the most beautiful person on earth, and if you don’t have a fitness or diet routine, you won’t be beautiful."

Martha is into these slip-on Skechers, and you can be too for as little as $52 (down from $80). (Getty/Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 1,700 Amazon shoppers share Martha's love for these Skechers.

Pros 👍

"Great arch support, lightweight shoe, and perfect for healing foot injuries," shared a rave reviewer. "The size is perfect for the foot with the healing broken bones and fractured ankle. It was shipped ... with a walking and exercise guide booklet from the Mayo Clinic. Easy slip-on shoes, no bending to tie shoe laces."

"I got these specifically for my morning walks," another five-star fan wrote. "They work very well for me in fit and comfort for my 77-year-old feet!"

"I have so many problems with my feet and I work on a concrete floor on them all day and have for over 20 years," shared a happy shopper. "These shoes help them all with great arch support, lots of cushion and they are stretchy so my feet don’t get the burning sensation from the sides touching hard materials. The only drawback is maybe some more solid natural colors like brown or charcoal so they can be worn to look more casual than sporty when needed."

Cons 👎

Comfort is king when it comes to these shoes, but reviewers still have a few minor qualms.

"I like the slip-on aspect, but the heel that comes up in the back is bothersome to me. I usually wear very low socks, and it just doesn't cut it with these shoes," wrote one wearer. "I'll try with different socks and see if I feel different."

Another reviewer also noted, "The depth of this shoe is less than the Skechers I bought previously, and they are the same style of shoe. This means I cannot use my supportive insert. Otherwise, a good shoe."

