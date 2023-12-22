Martine McCutcheon reveals new marriage details as she praises Jack McManus for 'saving' her

Martine McCutcheon on This Morning in 2018 (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Martine McCutcheon and Jack McManus have been married for 11 years, but the Love Actually actress took the opportunity to share new details about their relationship in a gushing tribute.

Next to photos of them kissing and holding a giant bunch of roses and eucalyptus, Martine explained that they were marking the anniversary of their first meeting just days before Christmas. Sharing details of their festive romance, Martine explained: "Wow! 21st of December - And 17 years since we first laid our eyes on each other at that live music venue in Piccadilly! What a ride it’s been baby! @jackmcmanus1."

Martine marked 17 years since meeting her husband (Instagram)

The actress went on to detail the realities of married life, commenting on their "ups and downs" and praising Jack, stating he has "saved me."

"Thank you for coming into my life to witness all the ups and downs and everything in between. When the chips were down and everyone else left, you have always been the one to stay, always there, keeping me going and taking care of me in a way I didn’t know existed.

The Love Actually actress praised Jack for "saving" her (Instagram)

"When things are flying high you stand back, silently strong and so proud…But always there if I need you. You love it when I shine! You have given me the most amazing gifts - The most beautiful, special son, an unwavering loyalty & faith in me - in all I do!" said Martine.

After sharing more sweet words about his "kindness", she continued: "I wanted to sing your praises tonight because only you know the whole story of me and you have not only saved me, but you have helped me save, love and find myself… How wonderful is that?! The greatest gift.

"As we keep growing and evolving and living this thing called life, may it continue to be with each other, filled with unconditional love, faith and belief in each other…Lots of adventures and dreams realised, mixed with lovely cosy nights in just loving each other.

The couple share son Rafferty (Instagram)

"And may we keep falling about laughing even when we get really pissed off with each other!!"

The Bluebirds star and the singer-songwriter got married in Lake Como in Italy in September 2012 in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine.

Martine looked stunning in a lace Pronovias wedding dress and floor-length veil secured over her low bun, but she later admitted she suffered a mishap with a fire involving the latter.

When asked about whether she would change anything about her nuptials, the actress told HELLO!: "I wish we'd have practised talking in the microphone because my husband set my veil on fire when he put the microphone down on the table, then I had to reach over the candelabra to reach the microphone and get it.

"And you literally see someone's hands in the video, like putting out the fire on my veil. So I wish we'd gone through the vows."

For their tenth anniversary, they enjoyed a secret vow renewal with their son Rafferty at the five-star Beaverbrook hotel in September 2022.

"We renewed our vows with Rafferty which was wonderful and intimate, and one of the best days of my life. It was gorgeous. It wasn't big, it wasn't showy, it was so lovely," she exclusively told HELLO! as she discussed her work with Flora ProActiv.

She added their son, who was eight at the time, "pretended to cook a little meal for us" to mark the occasion, including creating homemade menus and serving pasta.

