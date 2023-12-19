Marvel confirms Jonathan Majors has been dropped from films following assault conviction
The Creed III actor was found guilty on Monday of attacking and harassing his former girlfriend, British choreographer Grace Jabbari, during an altercation in New York in March. Following the verdict, a spokesperson for Marvel confirmed that Majors, 34, would no longer appear in the studio's future projects. Majors made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2021 Disney+ TV series Loki. His character, Kang the Conqueror, was set to become the current saga's overarching villain after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released in February,...