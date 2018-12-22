The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Costume Designer Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Season 2
From the inspiration for Abe's secret romper to Midge's foray into florals.
In season two of the Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Midge's candy-colored New York-centric world gets a bit bigger. She travels to Paris and to the Catskills, and her wardrobe expands as well-to include florals, stripes, and checks. Below, the show's costume designer Donna Zakowska walks us through a few of this season's most striking looks.
