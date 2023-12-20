Mary Earps stuns in plunging sheer dress as she celebrates huge personal achievement

Mary Earps (Getty Images)

Mary Earps looked nothing short of fabulous on Tuesday evening as she stepped out in her finery to attend the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

For the special occasion, the Lioness goalkeeper, 30, donned a figure-skimming black maxi dress complete with a low-slung waistline, scintillating lace panels and a plunging neckline.

The goalkeeper wowed on the red carpet (Getty Images)

Crafted by London-based designer, David Koma, Mary's £1,460 gown also featured a built-in corset and thin panels of lace to create the illusion of lingerie.

The sporty star elevated her get-up with a simple ruby red pendant, a delicate bracelet and some open-toed sandals.

Mary beamed as she collected her trophy (Getty Images)

As for hair and makeup, the Manchester United player, who scooped the coveted Sports Personality of the Year Award, styled her honeyed blonde locks in glamorous waves and highlighted her features with fluttery lashes and a pretty pink lipstick.

You may also like

Taking to the stage to collect her prestigious award at the annual event, Mary delivered a heartfelt speech and thanked her fans for their continued support.

"I feel a bit sick, actually," she started. "I would like to say how humbled I am to be on a stage with such athletes. Sport is a fantastic thing that brings people together.

The Lioness scooped the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award (Getty Images)

"Thanks for voting for me, I probably should have started with that!

"This is the ultimate all-round sporting accolade, the Lionesses and United have had an incredible couple of years. It's not been the easiest journey and I wouldn't be where I am without some incredible people in my corner.

Mary dazzled in her lingerie-inspired dress (Getty Images)

"They have been with me through the really really not-so-great times."

She finished by adding: "The last couple of years have been unbelievable. Thank you to my team-mates and my coaches. I don't know what else to say so I'm going to stop before I get the boot from Gary Lineker."

Story continues

Alex was a vision in ruby red (Getty Images)

Mary was joined on stage by BBC sports pundit Alex Scott who made a bold statement in a crimson long-sleeve dress.

Gracing the red carpet ahead of the event, the raven-haired beauty looked sensational in her festive garment which featured a plunging square neckline and a thigh-high split running down the centre.

Letting her dress do the talking, Alex, 39, kept her accessories minimal and swept her glossy locks back into a polished centre part. For a touch of sparkle, the former Lioness glorified her ears with a pair of glittering diamond earrings. Perfection.