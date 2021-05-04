KITCHEN MUST-HAVES:

This 'compact' air fryer is on sale for just $59 right now

Reviewers say it's perfect for small spaces.

These celeb-approved disposable face masks are on sale for 25% off, just in time for Mother’s Day

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping Editor
·2 min read

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Celebrities can&#39;t get enough of the Maskc face masks. Images via Instagram.
Celebrities can't get enough of the Maskc face masks. Images via Instagram.

After a year of living through a global pandemic, mask-wearing is just one of the many things that we’ve all gotten used to in our daily lives.

There are thousands of options now available as alternatives to the standard medical masks, and if your supply is in need of an update there’s one celebrity-approved brand that you may want to check out.

Beloved by stars like Chrissy Teigen, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber and more, Maskc face masks are the latest and greatest in personal protective equipment. They're also currently on sale just in time for Mother's Day, and are all 25 per cent off right now when you enter the code MOM at checkout. 

Maskc Face Masks

NEUTRAL VARIETY MASKS. Image via Maskc.
NEUTRAL VARIETY MASKS. Image via Maskc.

SHOP IT: Maskc, $14 USD (originally $18 USD)

Available for adults and children alike, their selection of disposable face masks are a fashion-forward way to stay safe when you’re on the go. You’ll find virtually every colour and pattern imaginable, from stars and florals to plaids and animal prints.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada&#39;s lifestyle newsletter.
Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

In addition to the standard triple-layer disposable masks, you can also shop a selection of KN95 masks, which are made with five layers for added protection. All masks are designed to be breathable, comfortable, and provide a secure fit with an adjustable wire nose bridge.

ALSO SEE: These 'butter' soft leggings have more than 4,800 5-star reviews on Amazon— and they're only $25

Sale prices start at $14 USD for a pack of 10 three-ply masks, up to $27 for a pack of 10 KN95 masks. Shop a selection of our favourite styles below!

Dark Floral Face Masks

Dark Floral Face Masks. Image via Maskc.
Dark Floral Face Masks. Image via Maskc.

SHOP IT: Maskc, $14 USD (originally $18 USD)

Blush Tones Variety Kn95 Face Masks

Blush Tones Variety Kn95 Face Masks. Image via Maskc.
Blush Tones Variety Kn95 Face Masks. Image via Maskc.

SHOP IT: Maskc, $27 (originally $36 USD)

Stars Face Masks

Stars Face Masks. Image via Maskc.
Stars Face Masks. Image via Maskc.

SHOP IT: Maskc, $14 USD (originally $18 USD)

Sky Blue Face Masks

Sky Blue Face Masks. Image via Maskc.
Sky Blue Face Masks. Image via Maskc.

SHOP IT: Maskc, $14 USD (originally $18 USD)

Black KN95 Face Masks

Black KN95 Face Masks. Image via Maskc.
Black KN95 Face Masks. Image via Maskc.

SHOP IT: Maskc, $27 (originally $36 USD)

Spring Floral Face Masks

Spring Floral Face Masks. Image via Maskc.
Spring Floral Face Masks. Image via Maskc.

SHOP IT: Maskc, $14 USD (originally $18 USD)

Bella Floral Face Masks

Bella Floral Face Masks. Image via Maskc.
Bella Floral Face Masks. Image via Maskc.

SHOP IT: Maskc, $14 USD (originally $18 USD)

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • Target Just Partnered With This Money-Saving App to Offer Grocery Deals

    Chances are, you have a grocery store's app downloaded on your phone already because it helps you see what's in stock, any current deals, and the items you've recently purchased. But now, grocery giants Target and Safeway have partnered with another app to bring customers even more chances to save money: Google Pay."Small expenses add up, but finding ways to save on everyday items like groceries is one way to keep your budget in check. However, it can be a cumbersome task," Josh Woodward, the director of product management at Google says in an announcement about the new app features. "Taking the time to look through coupons, finding the right offer, remembering to bring them with you or tracking down that promo code you saw online (where was it again?) can be tedious."The Google Pay App now lists the weekly sale items at 500 Safeway stores and all Target stores nationwide. It also tracks your monthly spending and categorizes purchases. Searches can be made for general things like "food" and "grocery," but also for more specific brands and places, making it different than searching both of the store's individual apps, Woodward says.Related: This Is the Best Supermarket in America, New Survey SaysAs Google explains about its revamped Google Pay App:"To find the latest grocery deals, search for Safeway or Target in the Google Pay app and tap 'View Weekly Deals.' If you've turned on location in Google Pay, soon the app will notify you of the weekly deals at Safeway and Target stores when you're nearby."Google relaunched the Google Pay app last year to compete with others like Venmo and Apple Pay. The tech now allows users to pay friends and businesses, find offers, and can even reward you for keeping track of your spending.Mobile apps aren't the only way to save when you grocery shop. Here are 30 Shopping Hacks to Save Money at the Grocery Store.And to get all the latest grocery store news delivered right to your email inbox every day, sign up for our newsletter!

  • Tell us about a UK museum or indoor attraction for the chance to win a £200 holiday prize

    Tell us about a UK museum or indoor attraction for the chance to win a £200 holiday prizeThey’ll be open again soon, so tell us about your favourite. The best tip wins £200 towards a Sawday’s stay An Aliza Nisenbaum mural of Liverpool NHS workers on display at Tate Liverpool, which reopens on 17 May. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

  • Meet Australia’s fashion fixers: ‘There’s no apprenticeship, it’s more Bruce Lee style’

    Meet Australia’s fashion fixers: ‘There’s no apprenticeship, it’s more Bruce Lee style’. As people become more conscious of reducing waste, Australia’s professional menders are welcoming a new wave of customers

  • The best and worst 'Jeopardy!' guest hosts, from Bill Whitaker to Aaron Rodgers

    From the surprising highs of producer Mike Richards to the lows of Dr. Oz, here is how all the guest hosts of "Jeopardy!" have done at the lectern.

  • CDC Chief Just Gave This COVID Warning

    Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), once warned of "impending doom," concerned this COVID-19 pandemic would get out of hand. Today, during a talk at the Johns Hopkins Health Policy Forum, she was more optimistic about the outlook, but still warned of "stumbling blocks" that might make this nightmare last even longer than it should. Read on for 5 key points she made that may save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It. 1 The CDC Chief Warned There May Be Some "Stumbling Blocks" "Let me tell you what I think could happen and what other things might be stumbling blocks," said Walensky. "I am really constantly optimistic that our case numbers are going down. We had 32,000 new infections today. That's the lowest I've seen I think since I started—our seven day average is about 52,000, also much lower than it had been for some period of time. And our vaccination rate is actually making a huge amount of progress—over 40% of people over the age of 18 have received their second dose of vaccine or, a J&J vaccine." But, she said, "We need to do better." Keep reading to find out what dangers may lurk ahead. 2 Dr. Walensky Said COVID Cases are Still "Extraordinarily High" in Some USA Counties "I'm not happy at 50,000 cases a day and 600 deaths a day. So I do think we really need to do better," said Walensky. "There are still 40% of counties in this country that have cases of a hundred per a hundred thousand—that's really extraordinarily high. What it's going to depend on is, really, how well we do as an—I wouldn't say, as CDC alone, as a country, in communicating to people to get vaccine. Because I think that is what will protect us. That is what will keep our cases down. So part of this is the behavior of the country and how good we are at unifying you coming together to reach every single individual, to try and send the message that vaccines are safe and effective and, and our case rates will then come down to them further." 3 Dr. Walensky Warned of the Variants—They Are an "Unknown" "The other thing that really is an unknown is what happens with the variants—and what happens not just here, but in other countries," said Walensky. India, for example, is seeing a major outbreak fueled by a variant. "The WHO has said, no one is safe until everyone is safe. And I think that that's actually really true globally. I think we have great promise into being in a much better place in weeks and months from now with high vaccine rates, lower case rates. And then we really have to keep an eye on this unknown."RELATED: Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers 4 Dr. Walensky Said Get Vaccinated—And Don't Skip Your Second Dose, Here's Why Regarding the variants, "for the mRNA vaccines and the J&J vaccine, for the variants that we know about here—the California variant, the New York area…we have every indication that our vaccines should work. It is among the reasons that we really have been so steadfast and ensuring two doses because we have seen in the lab that there's a diminution of effect in terms of neutralization. And so we want to make sure you have a really good immune response with the booster to make sure that you can overcome any one of these variants. But with that, we believe these vaccines should be working." So get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • 2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

    TheWrap’s got your comprehensive list of which scripted series made the cut and which didn’t We’re now a few months into the new year and entering the traditional window during which broadcast TV networks revealed which series will be renewed, canceled and ordered for the next season. But with production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, broadcasters are faced with some unprecedented problems while making these decisions for the their 2021-2022 slates. Below is every scripted show that ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW have renewed or canceled so far for the 2021-2022 broadcast TV season, along with those still awaiting their fates. Check back with TheWrap regularly for updates. NBCRenewed Series: “The Blacklist,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” (entire “Chicago” franchise renewed for two more seasons each), “Kenan,” “Law & Order: SVU” (renewed through Season 24), “Mr. Mayor,” “New Amsterdam” (renewed through Season 5), “This Is Us,” “Transplant,” “Young Rock” Canceled/Ending Series: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Connecting,” “Superstore” Series Awaiting Decisions: “Debris,” “Good Girls,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Manifest,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “American Auto,” “Grand Crew,” “La Brea,” “Law & Order: For the Defense,” “Ordinary Joe” ABCRenewed Series: “Big Sky,” “The Good Doctor” Canceled/Ending Series: “Stumptown,” “United We Fall” Series Awaiting Decisions: “A Million Little Things,” “American Housewife,” “black-ish,” “Call Your Mother,” “The Conners,” “For Life,” “The Goldbergs,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Home Economics,” “mixed-ish,” “Rebel” “The Rookie,” “Station 19” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “Women of the Movement“ FoxRenewed Series: “Bob’s Burgers,” “Duncanville,” “Family Guy,” “The Great North,” “The Simpsons” (for Seasons 33 and 34) Canceled/Ending Series: “Bless the Harts,” “Filthy Rich,” “Last Man Standing,” “Next” Series Awaiting Decisions: “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Call Me Kat,” “The Moodys,” “Prodigal Son,” “The Resident” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Housebroken” Newly Ordered Series: “The Big Leap,” “Fantasy Island,” “Our Kind of People,” “This Country” CBSRenewed Series: “Blood & Treasure” (renewed for Season 2 in 2019) “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Bull,” “The Equalizer,” “Evil” (renewed for Season 2 in 2019),”FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Magnum P.I.,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “The Neighborhood,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Young Sheldon” (renewed for Seasons 5, 6 and 7) Canceled/Ending Series: “MacGyver,” “Mom,” “NCIS: New Orleans” Series Awaiting Decisions: “All Rise,” “B Positive,” “Clarice,” “SEAL Team,” “The Unicorn,” “United States of Al” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “CSI: Vegas,” “FBI International,” “Ghosts,” “NCIS: Hawaii” The CWRenewed Series: “All American,” “Batwoman,” “Charmed,” “Coroner,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “Dead Pixels,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In the Dark,” “Kung Fu,” “Legacies,” “Nancy Drew,” “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Superman & Lois,” “Two Sentence Horror Stories,” “Walker” Canceled/Ending Series: “Black Lightning,” “Burden of Truth,” “Supergirl,” “Trickster” Series Awaiting Decisions: “Bulletproof,” “Devils,” “The Outpost,” “Pandora” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Republic of Sarah” Newly Ordered Series: N/A Read original story 2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating) At TheWrap

  • The Best Dad-Friendly Gifts for Father's Day

    What to give the dad who seems to have it all.

  • The Countdown Is On: Mother's Day Gifts to Spoil Mom With This Year

    Splurge on the most important lady on your life. You have only a few days left to plan for the holiday!

  • Meghan Markle Is Officially a Children's Book Author

    "[It] started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born."

  • Broadway Will Stay Closed Despite Official Clearance to Reopen

    “We are encouraged by this good news, which is a long-awaited indication that New York is truly on the road to recovery,” Broadway officials said in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement.

  • You Can Financially Support BLM Even If You Can't Donate Money

    From watching videos to using points, there's still a lot you can do.

  • Psst! You can score these top-rated flip-flops for just $16 at Nordstrom right now: 'I've purchased dozens of pairs'

    It wouldn't be summer without a pair of comfy flip-flops.

  • Meghan Markle Wrote a Book Inspired By Prince Harry and Archie

    The duchess is publishing her first children's book.

  • Meghan Markle Has Authored a Children's Book Inspired by Prince Harry and Archie

    "My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine," Meghan said about her new book.

  • The O.C.'s Most Controversial Relationship Got an Important Last-Minute Edit

    Julie Cooper’s affair with her daughter’s ex-boyfriend was the storyline that made Melinda Clarke “officially love” the show.

  • Wegmans Is Recalling These Two Popular Grocery Items

    Wegmans has added two new products to its list of recalled items, the company recently announced. One may contain extraneous material, and the other was mislabeled.A recall for the Kitchen Accomplice Organic Beef Bone Broth Concentrate was issued on April 25 due to concerns it could contain hydraulic oil. The substance is used as a lubricant in machinery for vegetable processing, meat and food packing, fruit harvesting, and cheese, dairy, and egg processing, according to CENEX. Just three days later, on April 28, a recall for the White Oak Farm&Table Gorgonzola and Pear Salad Dressing was issued because the product was mislabeled and is missing ingredients.Related: The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right NowThe bone broth recall involves 12-ounce containers that were purchased at Wegmans stores between March 18 and April 25, 2021, and that have sell-by dates of 3/1/2023 and 4/8/2023 on them. The recalled salad dressing involves 6- and 12-ounce bottles that have a UPC code of 008-05426-30002-0.Wegmans does not give any indication about how the issues in the recalls were discovered but says that both products can be returned to the customer service desk for a full refund.A few other grocery items are also potentially dangerous to consume right now. Here are 5 Nationwide Grocery Recalls You Need to Know About, and for information on how to keep yourself and your family safe against any potential food recalls and everyday bacteria that can live on surfaces, follow these two steps to sanitize your kitchen.To get all of the latest recall news delivered straight to your email inbox every day, sign up for our newsletter!

  • Trevor Noah: Covid to be ‘one of those anti-virus pop-ups’ you never delete

    Trevor Noah: Covid to be ‘one of those anti-virus pop-ups’ you never delete. Late-night hosts discuss the unlikelihood of herd immunity, the FBI raid on Giuliani, and Romney getting booed at a GOP event

  • Tell us: have you lost something irreplaceable?

    Tell us: have you lost something irreplaceable?. We would like to hear from people about the time they lost an item that was precious to them

  • The #1 Best Leafy Green to Eat, According to a Dietitian

    You really can't go wrong when it comes to including leafy greens in your diet. Even though these cruciferous, nutritious veggies—like collard greens, kale, Swiss chard, and spinach—look and taste similar, that doesn't mean they have the same nutritional profile.In fact, some leafy greens have more health benefits than others. For example, darker greens tend to be more nutrient-packed, while lighter greens contain more water. If you're looking to add one of the most nutrient-dense greens to your grocery list for the week, keep reading for input from a registered dietitian as to why the best leafy green to eat is collard greens. (Related: One Major Side Effect of Eating Leafy Greens, Say Dietitians)Why collard greens are the #1 best leafy green."I recommend collard greens to clients because they are delicious and pack a nutritional punch. Collards are a highly nutrient-dense leafy green, providing protein, fiber, calcium, iron, magnesium, vitamins A, C, E, and K," says April Panitz, MS, RDN, CDN, and a co-founder of Amenta Nutrition. "They aid in bone, blood, skin, and eye health and provide immune support. Collards are low calorie, help one to feel full and satiated, delicious, and versatile to cook with."The leafy green veggie, which boasts just 11 calories per cup, comes from the same vegetable family as broccoli, cauliflower, and kale: the Cruciferous or Brassica family of vegetables.Let's dive into all of the incredible benefits you'll reap by adding collard greens to your diet:Collard greens are high in protein.Eating only a cup of collards delivers nearly as much muscle-building protein as a small egg, according to Panitz. "One cup of cooked collard greens supplies over five grams of plant protein, the building blocks of cells, muscles, bones, and skin," she adds. "[Protein] is also important for hormone production and immune functions."READ MORE: 20 Vegetables Ranked By ProteinCollard greens contain high levels of many minerals.But the nutritional benefits of collard greens don't end at their impressive protein content. "Collards are high in calcium, which is important for bone building, blood clotting, and nerve and cardiac function; non-heme iron, which helps to transport oxygen in the blood; and magnesium, which aids in protein and fatty acid synthesis," Panitz says.Collard greens are a great source of many essential vitamins."Collards are an excellent source of vitamin A, which is involved in immune function, vision, reproduction, cellular communication and assists with the health of the intestines and respiratory system," Panitz notes."They're also a great source of vitamin C, which aids in collagen formation, immune function, and wound healing; vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps to prevent the destruction of red blood cells; and vitamin K, which is needed for blood clotting."In fact, the vitamin K content of collard greens is especially high, with 530 micrograms per half-cup, boiled. For reference, that's approximately 500% of a person's daily vitamin K needs.Collard greens are an excellent source of fiber.What's more? The impressive fiber content of a serving of collard greens can help prevent weight gain. "Collards provide over 7 grams of fiber (25% of the daily value), which helps to fill one up, has been shown to reduce weight gain over time, helps keep one regular, and has been shown to protect against cardiovascular disease," Panitz says.Collard greens may help lower your risk of breast cancer.According to a 2010 study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, eating collard greens and a handful of other cruciferous vegetables may lower a person's chance of receiving a breast cancer diagnosis.Collard greens may help lower your cholesterol levels.Additionally, research has shown that collard greens possess some amazing cholesterol-lowering benefits, especially when they are steamed. A study published in the journal Nutrition Research compared the effectiveness of the prescription drug Cholestyramine to steamed collards, and the collards handily came out on top. More specifically, the greens improved the body's cholesterol-blocking process by an impressive 13% more than the drug.READ MORE: 17 Foods That Lower CholesterolHow to cook collard greens to reap these nutritional benefits.When it comes to preparing collard greens, steaming them is only one of the many ways you can do it."They are extremely versatile and easy to use in the kitchen," Panitz says. "One can sauté them as a side dish or add to pasta and soups, use the leaves as a wrap, or use them as a salad base."Not a fan of collard greens? You'll reap some similar benefits by opting for spinach—take a look! What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Spinach, Science Says.For more healthy eating news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

  • Alber Elbaz obituary

    Alber Elbaz obituary. Designer who restored the fortunes of the French fashion house Lanvin