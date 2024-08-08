Mastering Medicare, part 3: An expert shares the key dates to mark in your calendar

Everyday life is busy enough — your family, friends, hobbies and health should be the priority. Keeping track of the different Medicare enrollment periods and important dates shouldn’t be an added stress that detracts from what really matters.

That’s why we’ve been getting expert guidance from Alex Uhm, VP and General Manager of Medicare at Blue Shield of California. He broke down the essential enrollment periods for us, so you can avoid late penalties and make the most of the health care options available to you.

Key enrollment periods to know

Initial Enrollment Period (IEP):

The Initial Enrollment Period is the first opportunity for most people to sign up for Medicare. Alex Uhm explains, “The initial enrollment period is a seven-month window that starts three months before the month you turn 65 and ends three months after your birthday month. Unless you qualify for Medicare early due to a disability, this is your first chance to enroll.” Be sure you take advantage of this period to avoid any potential late enrollment penalties.

Special Enrollment Period (SEP):

Certain life events may qualify you for a Special Enrollment Period, giving you another chance to enroll without penalties. Uhm notes, “A special enrollment period allows you to enroll in Medicare due to specific circumstances, such as losing employer-based health coverage or moving to a new residence. This period also helps you avoid late enrollment penalties.” If you find yourself in a qualifying situation, make sure to enroll during this window.

General Enrollment Period (GEP):

If you miss both the Initial and Special Enrollment Periods, you can sign up during the General Enrollment Period, which runs from Jan. 1 to March 31 each year. Uhm advises, “Be aware that if you don’t sign up during the initial or special enrollment periods, you may have to pay a late enrollment penalty during the general enrollment period. This penalty is a monthly addition to your premiums, not a one-time fee.”

Annual Election Period (AEP):

From Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 each year, the Annual Election Period allows you to sign up for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug plans.

“During this period, you can enroll in a new plan or make changes to your existing plans. Selections made during the AEP become effective on January 1st of the following year,” Uhm says.

Preparing for the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period

Preparing ahead of time is key to a successful Annual Enrollment Period. Here are some tips from Alex Uhm to help you get ready:

Review your plan documents: “Before the start of the AEP, review plan documents such as the Annual Notice of Change (ANOC), which summarizes the changes to your plan in the upcoming year. If there are significant changes to your benefits or out-of-pocket costs, consider reviewing your options during the AEP.”

Assess your health needs: “Reflect on the past year: did you receive a new diagnosis, did your prescriptions change, or did you spend more on healthcare? If so, it may be time to review your coverage options.”

Check prescription coverage: “Ensure your prescription drugs are covered. If they aren’t, look for a plan that covers your prescriptions at an affordable price.”

Evaluate costs: “Consider if you are comfortable with your current monthly premiums and out-of-pocket costs. If not, review your options during the AEP.”

What to do if you missed initial enrollment

If you missed your Initial Enrollment Period, don’t panic. You still have options. “You must enroll during a Special Enrollment Period (if you qualify) or during the next Annual Election Period. Refer to Medicare.gov for more information.”

Special circumstances to note

There are exceptions and special circumstances that allow for enrollment outside the standard periods. “Outside of the open enrollment periods, you can enroll in Medicare if you qualify for a special enrollment period based on life changes, such as changes in household income or loss of health coverage,” Uhm says. ?Head to Medicare.gov for more information on enrollment outside the standard timeframes.”

Mark your calendars in advance, and you’ll be a Medicare master in no time. Look for the fourth and final installment of this series, coming soon.

