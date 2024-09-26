Matilda Djerf Haircare Is Finally Here

Swedish content creator and brand founder Matilda Djerf is known for two things: her impeccable style and her glorious, gravity-defying hair. So you can bet that news of her dropping a haircare collection was huge.

"I am thrilled to grow the Djerf Avenue Beauty family with the launch of hair care," the hair muse and Scandi style fave said. "We have spent over two years and countless hours in product development alongside premier chemists and hair professionals to create effective formulas that work for all hair types. These products offer a perfect balance of nourishment and styling versatility that seamlessly integrate into every daily routine and we can't wait for customers to try them out."

The brand is set to unveil its first two hair care collections: Breezy Weightless and Essential Moisture. The Breezy Weightless range is formulated to provide a quick cleanse to an oilier hair type, adding volume and thickness to hair, while the Essential Moisture range is made for major hydration and to smooth away frizz. Both lines have a shampoo, conditioner and a hair mask, so six new products in total.

They join the Breezy Styling Mist and the On the Go Styling Gel, two multi-tasking styling products that promised Djerf-ed up hair and which dropped back in March 2024.

As you'd expect from the taste-maker, all product are cruelty-free and vegan, as well as free from sulfates, parabens and silicones. Part of the Swedish beauty category, the lines are all made in the country and housed in 100% post-consumer recycled packaging and are all PETA-certified.

The Djerf Avenue Beauty Breezy Weightless and Essential ranges are priced from $22 USD to $30 USD and will be available on October 14 on the brand's website. You can sign up for the waiting list here.

