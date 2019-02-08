It's like a beauty rite of passage: standing in the haircare aisle at the drugstore, trying to decide which shampoo and conditioner to pluck off the shelf. (It's almost as difficult as picking out a birthday card.) Most women want a shampoo that is moisturizing and hydrating, according to our survey of 1,400+ women.

Our top-tested shampoos for dry hair are:

Top Lab Pick: Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Hydrate Coconut Milk Shampoo

Best Value: Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Shampoo

Best for Frizzy Hair: John Frieda Frizz Ease Daily Nourishment Shampoo

Best for Thin Hair: Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin 1 Shampoo

Top Sulfate-Free Formula: Matrix Biolage R.A.W. Nourish Shampoo

Top Salon Formula: Joico Moisture Recovery Shampoo

Top Lightweight Formula: Garnier Whole Blends Replenishing Shampoo

Best Lather: Suave Professionals Coconut Milk Infusion Deep Moisture Shampoo

Best Scent: Dove Nutritive Solutions Daily Moisture Shampoo

You can read more on all of 'em below. But if you're not in a rush, we also have answers to some of your other high-priority shampoo questions:

Umm, why is my hair so dry in the first place?

You might have your curling iron obsession to thank. Danusia Wnek, a chemist in the Health, Beauty & Environmental Sciences Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute, says dry hair is often due to "chemical damage from permanent coloring or relaxants, mechanical damage from grooming, and heat damage from hot tools like curling and flat irons," all of which can affect the structure of your hair fibers. You've also gotta factor in your hormones, age, and ethnicity.

What does it mean if a shampoo is “sulfate-free"?

Some experts argue that sulfates are harsher on your hair, so now there are sulfate-free formulas that use milder ingredients to clean your hair. Wnek recommends sulfate-free shampoo for those who are allergic to sulfates or have a sensitive scalp. Try Matrix Biolage R.A.W. Nourish Shampoo ($25, ulta.com), and you can read more about it below.

Do I need to buy shampoo and conditioner in a set?

We're all for using products that work in tandem so you can get their full benefits. The top-tested shampoos ahead were developed alongside conditioners that are meant to get you the best moisturization and hydration possible. You should also treat both steps equally. Wnek compares shampoo and conditioner to soap and lotion: While shampoo is cleansing, you really need conditioner to bring moisture and hydration to your hair.



Now, let's get to more about our top shampoos for dry hair: