How to maximise your holiday allowance in 2025

It’s a familiar complaint. You have grand travel plans for the year, but don’t have the annual leave to make them a reality. Or rather, you do have the holiday, technically, but what with that summer wedding and Christmas trip to the in-laws, it can’t all be used on your voyages around the world.

With some clever leave-taking, however, you can nearly double your days off. We’ve worked out how to maximise your holiday allowance - so from a long New Year’s break in January to a bumper Easter Bank Holiday, there are plenty of ways to make your trips that bit longer. Be warned, though, your colleagues might not thank you.

There were rumours that the UK would be introducing an extra bank holiday in 2025, too, meaning we’d get a four-day weekend. But sadly, those plans have been quashed by the government. Never fear, though: with our handy guide to maximising holiday, next year could be your best ever. Here’s how to do it.

Easter: take nine days off; be out of the office for 18

Out of the office dates: April 17 - May 6

As Easter falls late next year, you can take nine days off to get 18 days of leave, by stitching together the Easter weekend and the first May Bank Holiday. Finish work on April 17 and, with some clever leave-taking, you could be off until May 6 – meaning there’s room for a bumper trip away.

A long-haul trip to Sri Lanka is the ideal Easter treat - alamy

Here’s how to do it: book off the week after Easter Monday (Tuesday April 22-Friday April 24), then the following week – April 28 to May 2. You won’t be back in the office until May 6, as Monday April 5 is the early May Bank Holiday. With those 18 days off, you could start your summer early in somewhere like Morocco or the south of Spain, but given the length of time, long haul might make more sense – a trip to Sri Lanka would work a treat.

Early May Bank Holiday: take four days off; be out of the office for nine

Out of the office dates: April 30 - May 12

There are other ways to make the most of the Bank Holiday, though. Portugal is fantastic at this time of year, while heading to the US is certainly an option (especially as flights will be cheaper in shoulder season).

Book Tuesday May 27- Friday 30 off – all of four days – and you’ll have nine days free. Spend your time winding along the Amalfi Coast, or, if you are thinking of crossing the Atlantic, a trip out west would be fantastic. A road trip along the Pacific Coast Highway might be the ideal way to spend the time (especially for bragging rights).

Late May is perfect for a trip to the romantic Amalfi Coast - Moment RF

Late May Bank Holiday: take four days off; be out of the office for nine

Out of the office dates: May 23 - June 2

Another option is the end of May, which allows for warmer weather across Europe – or could be the opportunity to go further afield. Book off Tuesday May 27-Friday 30 for nine days out of office. It’s the perfect time for island-hopping around Greece, or, if you’re craving somewhere green, head to Costa Rica for an exceptional wildlife experience.

August Bank Holiday: take four days off; be out of the office for nine

Out of the office dates: August 22 - September 1

Or take August – if you book Tuesday 26th to Friday 29th off, you can be out of the office for nine consecutive days. Using the Bank Holiday means that an extended summer break – ideally with a glass of local wine, or a plate of sumptuous, regional cuisine – to somewhere in the south of France is very possible. It’s the antidote to September’s back-to-school feeling (and incidentally, is ideal for families looking to maximise their time together during the summer holidays).

If you are looking for somewhere less visited, our destination experts can offer alternatives to your favourite, if rather busy, holiday spots. Take Delft, an alternative to overcrowded Amsterdam, or the quiet Greek island of Kimolos for somewhere decidedly more relaxed.

Kimolos makes an ideal spot for summer relaxation - Alkis Moraitis

Christmas: take seven days off; be out of the office for 16

Out of the office dates: December 19 - January 5

This really is the year to try for winter sun. As Christmas Day and Boxing Day fall on a Thursday and Friday respectively, most of us will have a four-day weekend without even really trying. That being said, book off Monday December 22- Wednesday 24, and then the Monday to Wednesday of the following week (December 29-31), plus January 2, and you won’t be back in work until Monday January 5. That’s a great stretch of time for skiing in the Alps or the Dolomites, or spending an extended amount of time somewhere warm, like the Maldives or Mexico.