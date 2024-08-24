Maya Jama just made a case for Boho Hair

In true Leo style it looks like our forever fave, Maya Jama, is welcoming her 30th year in with a bang after posting photos of herself enjoying life in LaLa Land, and we’ve been keeping a close eye on her late summer looks.

From silky, straight bangs to slicked back, waist-length pony’s, the presenter has had a long reign as the Queen of switching things up when it comes to how she styles her hair - and there’s not been a single look we haven’t found ourselves obsessing over.

Most recently, the Love Island host shared a series of stories with her loyal 3.2M Instagram followers showing off her natural curls, with extensions that appear to be the perfect match, and it’s giving the ultimate boho hair inspo - does anyone remember Renaissance Hair? Because we're betting on it coming back.

Maya Jama with natural curls by pool

(Instagram @MayaJama)

Her soft, bouncy curls look just as gorgeous by the pool as they do paired with a pair of low cut jeans and a classic white tee, making it a great style that can take you from day to night.

If you’re not a curly girl you can easily recreate the look by teasing out your heat-styled curls and spritzing with a texture spray to get a good amount of volume.

Maya isn’t the only one opting for longer lengths. Some of our faves including Daisy Edgar Jones, Lindsay Lohan, and Rita Ora are already making a case for ditching the shorter styles we’ve all been obsessing over, in favour of long, flowing tresses.

Daisy Edgar-Jones looked chic in a lilac ruffle dress in July (Gotham)

And with Boho style making a major comeback, we’re expecting to see a resurgence in people embracing their natural hair texture and growing out the bobs that we’ve seen dominating the scene this summer.

We can already see ourselves being swayed, but could you be tempted to make the switch?