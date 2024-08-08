Maya Jama's minimalistic swimwear wardrobe is seriously unmatched

Though Love Island is a reality show for contestants to find love, sartorial fans often watch just to witness Maya Jama's impeccable fashion choices.

From luscious leather midi dresses to a latex red bodycon dress to her sultry white crochet twinsets, the 29-year-old works hard, but her workwear wardrobe works even harder...

Like any sartorial It-girl, Maya's magnificent fits didn't stop after the series ended last week. Yesterday she shared a carousel of sun-clad images with her 3m followers, and her holiday style is just as swoon-worthy as her presenting 'fits..

Matching her bikini to her wine grape is iconic (Instagram / @mayajama)

In a series of photos (of which one has fans questioning whether she has a new girlfriend), Maya posed whilst eating seafood and drinking white wine, wearing a 'quiet luxury' white bikini with a matching shirt left open over the top. Giving her look a street style edge, she also wore a navy and white trucker cap with yellow bubble writing on the front.

MORE: Maya Jama's crochet bralette mini dress is summer dressing goals

At the other end of the colour wheel, she also donned for a ruched black bandeau style bikini with a low-cut neckline and matching bottoms with high-rise straps, accentuating her famous curves.







She also wore an all-black bikini proving the power of minimalism (Instagram / @mayajama)

Her swimwear choices adopt a 'less is more' style agenda, eschewing fashion's favourite statement swimwear trends of this season. H Fashion's style writer Chloe Gallacher explained: "Summer is the season to really embrace colour and OTT printed pieces, and if you can’t on holiday, then when can you?! If florals aren’t your thing, opt for more fun, quirky styles. Think postcard prints, stripes or fruit." But Maya has constantly opted for pretty, patternless bikinis that can be styled multiple ways this summer.



Earlier this year on a trip to California she opted for an itsy bitsy bikini with intricate silver trim from Ôsalé, a luxury sustainable swimwear brand from Ibiza. She's also donned a white bikini complete with tie-strap bottoms and a halter neck top with metal hardware detailing.

Despite being a fashionista whose wardrobe is incredibly versatile, her swimwear wardrobe this year is versatile and timeless. though we'd be weary of suncream stains on her white bikinis if we were her...