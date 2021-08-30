More than 62,000 Amazon shoppers have given this 'impressive' $8 concealer a 5-star rating

Looking for more beauty tips, trends and editor-approved tricks and recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer -Amazon

We all know that makeup is meant to enhance our natural beauty, but sometimes there are certain aspects of our skin that we'd like to hide, like dark circles.

Whether it's caused by a lack of sleep, dehydration or simply genetics, dark circles under our eyes can be a source of insecurity. While there are cosmetic treatments that can help to reduce the appearance of dark circles, one of the easiest and most affordable ways to brighten up your look is with makeup.

Just like their name implies, concealers can help reduce the look of dark under-eye circles, blemishes as well as fine lines and wrinkles to help revitalize the overall look of your skin. While there are tons of concealers on the market, one top-rated find is the Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind concealer, on sale through Amazon Canada right now for just $8 as part of their Beauty Week sale.

Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer

$8 $10 at Amazon

The details

According to reviewers, the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer might be the answer to your under-eye prayers. This concealer has long been a drugstore cult favourite in the concealer department, with de-puffing and camouflaging properties that don’t feel heavy under the eye and even help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

While the concealer is known for being one of the best to conceal under-eye darkness, it can also be used all over the face in place of foundation. Simply dab it over any troubled areas where there’s darkness, uneven texture or tone, and blemishes for natural-looking coverage.

The sponge applicator makes it easy to apply, finger-free. It even comes in a broad range of 17 skin tones, making it a flexible product for all complexions.

Why shoppers love it

With more than 92,000 reviews — more than 62,000 reviews are 5 stars — there’s no question that this is a popular, well-loved product — even for those who typically reach for higher-end brands.

Maybelline's Age Rewind concealer has been called a "go-to" concealer by shoppers, even those who are used to buying high-end makeup brands.

"I am sold on this product," one shopper said of the drugstore find.

"An absolute must-have in my makeup regimen," another said of the sheer, buildable concealer that's been touted by YouTubers like Tati Westbrook and Aysha Harun.

The reviewer commended it for covering their dark circles and discolouration with just a tiny amount of the product.

“[This is] the most impressive drug store concealer available,” another said, adding that just a little bit of product goes a long way in banishing skin imperfections and dark circles.

Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer (Photo via Amazon)

One shopper loved the product, but called the applicator “ridiculous," since it can't be cleaned. They recommended pulling off the provided applicator and using a brush or their finger to apply to the face, since it helps limits the spread of bacteria.

Another claimed that the concealer creases easily under their eyes, getting stuck in fine lines and ultimately accentuating them. An easy fix to prevent this from happening would be to set your under-eye with powder, like Maybelline's Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder.

Another thing to consider is the level of coverage you prefer. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind is a sheer, buildable coverage foundation. If you're looking for something that's full coverage, you might want to stick with something like Tarte's Shape Tape ($38) or for something more affordable, L'Oréal Infallible Full Wear Concealer ($18).

The verdict

Although some shoppers weren’t impressed by the hard-to-clean applicator and the ultra-lightweight formula, the vast majority of reviewers loved the product and deemed it their go-to when it comes to affordable concealers.

Based on the 5-star reviews, it seems like the Maybelline Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer would be best for those looking for the natural coverage of a lightweight formula, finished off with a light dusting of setting powder to reduce creasing.

And for $8, what do you have to lose?

