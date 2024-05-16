McDonald's to debut new sweet treat, inspired by grandmas everywhere

The Grandma McFlurry, made with syrup and crunchy candy pieces, will be available for purchase at McDonald's locations nationwide starting Tuesday, May 21.

McDonald’s latest source of inspiration is none other than your grandma.

The chain is dropping a new McFlurry flavor on Tuesday in honor of the women who always know how to make us feel special - and it's steeped in some sweet nostalgia.

The Grandma McFlurry is described by the company as the epitome of sweetness thanks to a flavor inspired by the calling card of grandmothers everywhere: wrapped candy pieces. You know, the ones you found bouncing around in your grandma's purse or sitting in her candy dish back in the day.

The fast food giant is pulling out all the stops for this nostalgic treat, inviting customers to “celebrate and recreate” memories with grandma by purchasing the new McFlurry flavor, which will be available for a limited time.

The new treat was even created by a culinary team member who is a grandmother herself, McDonald's said.

“She was relentless in perfecting a deliciously craveable treat meant to evoke special memories with grandma or the grandma-figure in your life, drawing from her own experiences,” said a statement by Marcelo Fajnerman, vice president of menu strategy.

Here’s how to get it.

When will I be able to purchase a Grandma McFlurry from McDonald's?

The Grandma McFlurry will be available at McDonald's restaurants nationwide starting Tuesday, May 21.

What does the Grandma McFlurry from McDonald's taste like?

The Grandma McFlurry tastes just like the wrapped candies kept in your grandma’s purse or the fancy dish on her coffee table.

"Delicious syrup and chopped candy pieces” are mixed into the classic soft serve to create the sweet treat, according to McDonald’s.

More McDonald’s for grandma

Grandma McFlurry will only be available at McDonald's locations nationwide for a limited time and while supplies last.

McDonald’s is also giving customers a couple of “extra sweet” ways to connect with grandma, working with Remi Wolf and Jay Wheeler to release original covers of songs “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)” and “Piel Canela.”

A “Grandma’s McFlurry Mobile” will also hit the streets of New York City on Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18, to offer a first taste of the limited-edition McFlurry before it becomes available at locations nationwide.

Here’s where the ice cream truck will be:

Friday, May 17:

Herald Square – 104 W 35th St, New York, NY 10018 (on the corner of W 34th St. and Broadway) between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 18:

Grandma’s McFlurry Mobile will be making stops at senior centers and assisted living homes in East Harlem from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and Flushing from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The fun doesn't stop there. McDonald’s is also planning to make donations to Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly, a non-profit organization working to end loneliness and social isolation among older people in the United States.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Grandma McFlurry flavor available at McDonald's