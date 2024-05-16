McDonald's Is Dropping a New 'Grandma McFlurry' — Here's What's in It

There's a McFlurry Mobile, too.

McDonald's

McDonald's is bringing the world a brand-new McFlurry to love. And it's all thanks to your grandma.

On Thursday, McDonald's announced the new Grandma McFlurry, available starting May 21 for a limited time.

“Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they’re having a major moment influencing culture — inspiring trends in fashion, decor, and now, even food with our newest McFlurry,” Tariq Hassan, the chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald’s, shared in a statement. “The Grandma McFlurry tastes like a trip down memory lane, and we’re excited to give our fans that experience while honoring the grandma figure in all our lives.”



McDonald's The new McFlurry comes with chopped candy pieces, meant to honor all the candies grandmas tend to hide in their purses, blended into a McDonald's vanilla soft serve.

The new McFlurry is sweet "just like grandma"

In honor of the limited-edition Grandma McFlurry, McDonald's is giving fans one other way to connect with their grandma through music. On May 21, the fast food chain is dropping two remixed oldies on Spotify and other music platforms, including a remake of "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)," this time by singer-songwriter Remi Wolf, and a cover of "Piel Canela" by two-time Latin Grammy nominee Jay Wheeler.

But that's not all. To kick off the summer season, McDonald’s is also rolling out Grandma’s McFlurry Mobile, the brand's take on an ice cream truck, offering a free first taste of the new McFlurry before it’s available in restaurants. The McFlurry Mobile will be making stops in New York City on Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18, including at senior centers and assisted living homes. Fans can also stop by the Grandma’s McFlurry Mobile on Friday, May 17 from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Herald Square.

And while this may be a limited-time offering, we're sure your love for your grandma is eternal, so go ahead and give her a call to say hi right now.



