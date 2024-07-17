McDonald's Just Brought Back This 'Amazing' Item Fans Loved Last Year

There seems to be a mixed bag of reaction.

McDonald’s doesn’t need to give us a reason to keep coming back. Its signature burger and perfectly peppered McChicken tend to speak for themselves. But this year, the chain has gone above and beyond to give fans more of what they want. Recently, McDonald’s brought back two of our favorite menu items, debuted a surprising McFlurry flavor, and gave our wallets a much-appreciated break with the $5 meal deal, not to mention all the free fries.

We are already halfway through the year, and it’s clear that the fast-food staple has no signs of slowing down. Now, the restaurant is bringing a fan-favorite back to its dessert menu. And don’t worry, the ice cream machine doesn’t have to be working for you to try this one.

McDonald's Brings Back Cookies & Creme Pie

The Cookies & Creme Pie is returning to select McDonald’s locations nationwide for a limited time, offering fans a chocolaty alternative to its fruit pies. While McDonald’s apple pie always has a place in our hearts, a craving for something more indulgent hits occasionally. The Cookies & Creme Pie features a crunchy chocolate cookie crust filled with fluffy vanilla cream filling.

It isn’t the first time the McDonald’s Cookies & Creme Pie has graced menus. It first came to the U.S. in 2023 after its initial rollout in Malaysia. And while pretty much everything about the pie screams “Oreo,” it’s unclear if the dessert is made with actual Oreo crumbles like its international counterpart or is simply inspired by the chocolate cream-filled sandwich cookies.

But anything resembling our beloved Oreo is sure to give us high expectations, and many customers felt the pie fell short after its initial release. “My least favorite pie. The pie part had this cookie flavoring, and the cream didn't taste like the Oreo cream. Tasted like nothing, maybe because it was overpowered by the fake cookie taste,” said one Redditor in a thread reviewing the dessert.

We don’t know if the recipe has undergone any updates for its new release, but fans are looking forward to trying the returning treat. “Hopefully that vanilla cream is a little bit sweeter, last time I thought it was a little bland but looking forward to trying it,” said @snackolator in a recent Instagram video.

In the comments of a separate @snackolator post, a McDonald’s employee shared a tip for making the Cookies & Creme Pie taste as good as it looks. “I will tell you from experience because I work there, but this pie, when it comes out fresh from the oven, [it] is amazing. It tastes so much better fresh out of the oven [rather] than having them sit there for their holding time. Ya can always ask them to make ya fresh pie and just wait the full 13 mins,” shared the commenter.

A little extra time for a warm, gooey pie? That sounds like a treat that’s worth the wait. But don’t wait too long to head to the drive-thru because the Cookies & Creme Pie is only available for a limited time.



