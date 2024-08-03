McDonald's Most Underrated Menu Items You Need To Try

We all have our favorite menu items at McDonald's that we tend to order time after time. Unsurprisingly, many of us stick to the most popular McDonald's menu items like the Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets, or the Egg McMuffin. After all, those items are popular for a reason. But what if you're missing out on some seriously good eats by sticking to your tried-and-true orders? Perhaps there are some menu items flying under the radar that don't get as much hype as the rest, but are just as delicious.

We figured it was high time to take a closer look at the McDonald's menu to see if there are any gems hiding behind the more popular items and trendy limited edition offerings. What we discovered is that there are several underrated menu items that we — and maybe you, too — either forgot about or didn't even know existed.

From breakfast bites to classic burgers and comeback foods, there are plenty of McDonald's meals to be had that go well beyond the Big Mac. If you're looking to shake up your McDonald's order and try something different, these are some tasty menu items that customers say deserve more credit than they are currently getting.

McCafé Premium Roast Coffee

McDonald's may not be the first place you think of when you're looking to grab a quick cup of morning coffee. However, many people say the chain's McCafé Premium Roast Coffee is pretty good, and even trumps Starbucks' coffee by a long shot. That may be because McDonald's has seriously upped its coffee game. The chain launched its McCafés across the United States in 2009 with espresso-based beverages, then revamped those offerings in 2017. Now the chain serves coffee drinks made with 100% Arabica coffee that is brewed every 30 minutes, as well as freshly-ground espresso.

Customers have mostly great things to say about the McCafe coffee. The Brew Adventures said it tastes, "Well roasted, well brewed, balanced, and dark." Another fan on Reddit said, "As a coffee snob, I still think that the McDonald's coffee is top tier."

It's not just the chain's regular drip coffee that wins fans over. Many people say the lattes and iced coffee drinks served up by their local McDonald's are also on point. In a 2023 Mashed poll we asked people to choose their favorite McCafé beverages, and the majority said the chain's frappe was their go-to order. Overall, people love the smooth flavor of the coffee and the fact that it's cheaper than what's on offer at many other big coffee chains.

McDouble

Hamburgers are a mainstay of McDonald's menu with tons of options to choose from like the iconic Big Mac and Quarter Pounder. One hamburger that tends to get overshadowed by its larger cousins is the McDouble. It features two beef patties, a slice of cheese, ketchup, mustard, and pickles. It may seem simple, but when it comes to value, many people say the McDouble is one of the best deals on the menu. Mike Haracz, a former corporate chef for McDonald's, released a TikTok video stating that you should forget the Big Mac and order a McDouble dressed like a Mac instead. That's because you get all the same ingredients minus an extra bun for about $2 less.

If you're already a fan of the McDouble or are considering making it your next order, you'll be happy to know there is another reason it's a great choice. In 2023, McDonald's decided to make some tweaks to its classic burgers like the McDouble, Big Mac, Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, and Hamburger. According to a company press release, the changes included the use of softer, fluffier buns, melty cheese, and onions that are grilled on the patties for more flavor. But is there really a difference between the classic burgers and new burgers? A reviewer with Daily Meal reported that the new burgers do indeed look and taste more appealing.

Filet-O-Fish

The Filet-O-Fish is one of those McDonald's items that people seem to either love or hate. The sandwich was first introduced at a Cincinnati McDonald's in 1962 as an alternative to red meat for Catholic customers who abstained from eating meat on Fridays. It was such a hit that McDonald's executives decided to add it to the permanent menu in 1965. Admittedly, it's not the most popular menu item for kids, who tend to go for burgers, fries, and shakes over seafood. That may be why so many people avoid it to this day. However, many customers say you might want to give it another chance.

"I know it's seen as cool to bash McDonald's food, but honestly the fish sandwich is chef's kiss," said one Reddit user. "It's so warm and squishy that you can eat it easily one handed. The fish, cheese, and tartar sauce blend together so sublimely. It's delightfully uncomplicated."

Another reason the sandwich scores big with customers is that the fish filet is made with wild-caught Alaskan pollock sourced from sustainable fisheries. According to many, it's one of the best fast food fish sandwiches out there. As one Reddit user said, "Honestly they're my favorite thing on the menu. I don't care if that makes me weird."

Spicy Buffalo Sauce

If Chicken McNuggets are your go-to McDonald's order, then you likely also have a favorite dipping sauce. Popular options include barbecue, honey mustard, and sweet and sour sauce. For those who want to amp up the heat, the Spicy Buffalo Sauce from the chain is one of those underrated fast food sauces that you'll wish you tried sooner. The sauce has notes of tangy vinegar, butter, and cayenne pepper, giving it a rich flavor with just enough heat to creep up on you but not enough to blow your taste buds out.

Many people say that one of the main things that sets McDonald's Spicy Buffalo Sauce apart from its competitors is the creaminess of the sauce. Lord of the Wings said, "The sauce is just the right amount of runny to thick ratio. Most actual wing sauce is a bit runnier, but in this case you are dipping the naked nugget and you want it to cling on." People also love that the heat is not too overpowering, making it the perfect addition to a wide range of dishes. Reddit users suggest putting it on everything from chicken burritos to mac and cheese and pizza rolls.

Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel

When McDonald's took breakfast bagels off the menu in 2020, many people were disheartened. Although the bagels may not have had the same sales volume as popular breakfast dishes like the McMuffins and McGriddles, they did have a loyal fan following. So much so that a Facebook group called "Where's my McDonald's Bagel?" was created. At the time of writing, the group has over 21,000 members and states its mission as "A place to confirm sightings of McDonald's Bagel sandwiches and advocate for their return to all locations!"

If you never got a chance to try these underrated breakfast sandwiches, you're in luck because McDonald's recently announced it's brought back some of the breakfast bagels at select locations in the United States. If you do manage to hunt one down, many say the Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel is the way to go. It features a toasted bagel with real butter, a steak patty, folded egg, American cheese, grilled onions, and creamy breakfast sauce. Fans get can't enough of them. One reviewer writing on Reddit said, "Had a Steak, Egg and Cheese bagel for the first time in ages this morning. Just as good as I remember" Another stated, "That steak, egg, and cheese bagel sandwich is maybe the best thing on the menu."

Happy Meals

Who says Happy Meals are just for kids? McDonald's rolled out these boxed meals for children in 1979 and they were a huge hit — no doubt mainly due to the coveted toys inside each box. To this day, the Happy Meals contain kid-sized meals typically with a hamburger or chicken nuggets, fries, a drink, dessert, and a toy. However, in keeping with the times and growing awareness of nutrition, McDonald's has replaced sugary sodas and desserts with healthier drinks and apple slices. While you might think that McDonald's is onto adults who order Happy Meals for themselves, the more complete truth is anyone can order a Happy Meal without worrying about being chastised.

There are many reasons McDonald's Happy Meals are underrated adult options. First, they contain smaller portions than the regular meals and healthy elements like the aforementioned apple slices and water or milk. Second, you get the added bonus of a toy, which can be whimsical even if you don't plan on collecting the whole set. Of course, at various times throughout recent history, you could also opt for a McDonald's Adult Happy Meal with a vintage-styled toy. However, these special Happy Meals only come out every so often for a limited time and tend to sell out fast, so be sure to keep an eye out for announcements about their next return.

Spicy McCrispy

Remember the chicken sandwich wars of 2019 and beyond? It all began when Popeyes threw shade at Chick-fil-A on X (formerly known as Twitter) for claiming that the Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich was the OG fried chicken sandwich. The ensuing media hype prompted many other fast food chains to jump on the fried chicken sandwich bandwagon, each battling it out to produce a meal that was bigger, crispier, and in some cases spicier. At this point, McDonald's already had the McChicken on its menu, but the chain decided to step up its chicken sandwich game with the Spicy Crispy Sandwich. It's now called the Spicy McCrispy, and though you may be a bit tired of the sandwich wars, many people say it's a sandwich you shouldn't sleep on.

The Spicy McCrispy consists of a Southern-style fried chicken fillet topped with spicy pepper sauce and pickles in a toasted potato bun. It may look pretty simple, but many say deserves a solid spot in any ranking of the best fast food spicy chicken sandwiches. One reviewer said, "Literally the BEST spicy chicken sandwich I have gotten from anywhere. Granted, it's actually a chicken sandwich. And the magic spicy sauce is added and angels sing." Another customer claimed, "I'm obsessed. I love the sauce, I think the breading holds up well and I like the sweetness of the bun."

Fruit Smoothies

When it's hot outside and you need a quick refresher that's not a sugary soda, McDonald's fruit smoothies are an all-too-often overlooked treat. Currently, there are two flavors on offer: Strawberry Banana Smoothie and Mango Pineapple Smoothie. Many customers love the fruit-forward flavors and the fact that the smoothies are affordable compared to many others on the market. As one reviewer said, "I love a good smoothie and I love them even more when they are not overpriced, not overly sugary, and taste REALLY GOOD!"

Considering that McDonald's doesn't always offer the healthiest of food and drinks, you might be wondering what's actually in McDonald's fruit smoothies. A scan through the ingredient lists reveals that there are real fruit juices and purees in the mix, as well as low-fat yogurt and ice. There are a few additives in there like xanthan gum and cellulose powder, but overall the smoothies are pretty wholesome in the world of fast food. As one reviewer said on YouTube, "I'm going to give 10 out of 10 because there's no other smoothies that you could get at that price and it's good they use real fruit in there ... Value is 10 out of 10, flavor is 10 out of 10. Man, that's just insane. Good job McDonald's."

Sausage Biscuit

When it comes to McDonald's breakfasts, the McMuffin menu items get the lion's share of praise. After all, the practically iconic Egg McMuffin has been on the menu since 1972, so the breakfast sandwich and its partner, the Sausage McMuffin, have had plenty of time to gain generations of fans. In 1986, the chain added biscuits to its menu as a denser, flakier alternative to the English muffins offered on the McMuffins. One breakfast biscuit sandwich that some say deserves more attention than it's currently getting is the Sausage Biscuit.

Glance at the picture of the Sausage Biscuit on McDonald's self-ordering screen or in the app and you might be forgiven for thinking that it looks rather bland and dry. However, bite into it and you'll realize that the flaky biscuit is actually very buttery and that the pork sausage is juicy and full of flavor. There's no melted cheese or folded eggs on the straight-up Sausage Biscuit, but some say that's not a problem, speaking to the surprising quality of the basic ingredients.

Baked Apple Pie

With so many over the top desserts filling Instagram feeds, it's not surprising that McDonald's apple pie can come off as somewhat old-fashioned. However, there is a reason the dessert has been on the menu since 1968. The truth about McDonald's hot apple pie is that it's undergone many changes over the decades to appeal to customer tastes and food trends. In 1992, the chain stopped deep frying the pies and opted to bake them instead. Then in 2016 and 2018, McDonald's tweaked the ingredients to include sliced instead of diced apples and fewer additives.

While many old-school McDonald's diners may miss those molten-hot pies served straight out of the deep fryer, many say the current Baked Apple Pie is an underrated gem. As one reviewer said, "The ratio [of] dough to apple is perfection. It is crispy, yet soft on the inside. The apples are soft but still have a bit of crunch. The cinnamon flavor is also the perfect balance of sweetness. It is also not too oily and won't burn your mouth when you take that perfect crisp bite."

Spicy Chicken McNuggets

As any McDonald's fan knows, the chain is constantly introducing new menu items. One limited edition offering that had people buzzing was the Spicy Chicken McNuggets. They hit restaurants in 2020 and many people said they were well worth the hype. Reviewers cited the appealing reddish tone, crunchy crust, and the subtle heat that was just enough to make the tongue tingle, but not enough to make tears flow. Now the Spicy Chicken McNuggets are back again and many say they're worth swapping out your regular nugs for these gems.

A spokesperson for McDonald's told Today that Spicy Chicken McNuggets will be available at restaurants in select markets around the States and that they will only be offered for a limited time. Judging from customer reviews, there is already a push to keep them as a permanent menu item. As one Reddit user said, "These need to come back nationwide and be kept on the menu. Easily one of my favorite McDonald's LTOs." A reviewer on Uproxx said, "McDonald's is pretty good at bringing this one back, but it's time to stop fooling around and just give this permanent menu status. If you haven't tried them yet, they're a must-pick-up."

Biscuits And Gravy

Think you know the McDonald's menu inside and out? What if we told you that there is a delicious regional breakfast dish that you can only get at select McDonald's? The Scratch Biscuits and Gravy are little known in many parts of the States, but those who've tried them say they're one of the best things you can get on the menu. As one McDonald's employee said in a YouTube short, "They're one of our most popular breakfast items and I'd say I probably make hundreds of these a day."

The delectable Southern dish consists of biscuits made from scratch that are smothered in sausage gravy. Many customers comment on how flaky and buttery the biscuits are and how creamy the gravy is. One reviewer said in a YouTube video, "The biscuit is flaky, nice. The sausage gravy — a lot of sausage chunks in there, thick, nice flavor. A lot of pepper. It's got a bite to it." The only downside is that not every restaurant offers it. According to one Reddit user, "It's very franchise-specific. Each franchise owner can choose to have it." If your local McDonald's doesn't have it, you may want to consider taking a road trip. That's how good many people say the dish is.

Methodology

To uncover the most underrated McDonald's menu items, we did a deep dive into the menu to see which dishes are typically forgotten or not talked about as much as some of the big ticket items like the Big Mac, McGriddle, and Quarter Pounder. We then hopped onto forums like Reddit and Quora and searched for online reviews to see what people say about those less hyped-up items. Taste was our most important criteria, but we also looked at consistency and value.

