Is McDonald's open or closed on Thanksgiving 2024? Here's what you need to know

Thanksgiving has arrived, which for millions of Americans means enjoying a delicious Thanksgiving feast surrounded by friends and family.

While banks and post offices will be closed on the federal holiday, some grocery, retail and restaurant chains will remain open, albeit mostly with adjusted hours.

If you are not in the mood to cook on Thanksgiving, or need to grab a quick bite to eat while you travel, McDonald's could be an option this year. The fast food chain's hours vary by location, meaning some can be open while other locations could be closed.

The company recommends customers check with their local restaurant to confirm their holiday hours. You can find the McDonald's closest to you using the company's store locator.

What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving?

In addition to McDonald's, here are a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving. Hours are listed for the companies that provided them.

Burger King; hours vary by location

Bojangles

Subway; hours vary by location

Taco Bell; hours vary by location

Starbucks; hours vary by location

Dunkin'; hours vary by location

IHOP

Denny's

Krispy Kreme; shops close at 2 p.m.

Applebee's

Fogo de Chão; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ruth's Chris; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wendy's; hours vary by location

Cracker Barrel

Hooters; 4 p.m. to midnight

Whataburger

The following restaurant chains will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Outback Steakhouse

KFC

Hardee's and Carl's Jr.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Olive Garden

Texas Roadhouse

Chili's Grill and Bar

Red Lobster

Zaxby's

Chick-fil-A

Longhorn Steakhouse

First Watch

