The Meaning Behind Jennifer Lopez's Butterfly Manicure At The Met Gala

Medina Azaldin
·2 min read
jennifer lopez at the met gala 2024
See Jennifer Lopez's Butterfly ManicureAliah Anderson - Getty Images

From Zendaya's 1920s-inspired make-up to Gigi Hadid's old money bob and red lip combination, the beauty looks at this year's Met Gala did not disappoint. But a closer look at the details prove that nails are the unsung hero of the evening, quietly making a statement through dramatic lengths, dazzling colours and intricate nail art.

Case in point: Jennifer Lopez's manicure, which appears to be transparent, but is actually a reference to shimmering butterfly wings upon closer inspection. The crystalline quality is also a nod to the glassy beads on her custom Schiaparelli haute couture number.

A-list manicurist Tom Bachik explains in his Instagram post: 'Like a butterfly transforming in a shimmery chrysalis, I encased Jen’s polished natural nail in a translucent pearl cocoon.'

He meticulously prepped Lopez's cuticles with Tweezerman tools before turning to CND nail products to create the glassy effect. "I created a tonal shade to play off her skin tone by adding a bit of #CNDWorld Top Coat to #CNDWorld Flowered Folly Shellac, softening it to a semi-sheer color,' says Bachik. He then left the tips completely clear and encased the whole nail in layers of Shellac No-Wipe top coat before finishing it off with CND Pearl Obsession powder to create a "high sheened glossed effect to match the make-up'.

jennifer lopez met gala nails
Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images

Bachik also revealed his secret weapon to picture-perfect nails: Aquaphor Healing Ointment. He says: 'It’s a must for pre and post manicures to help soothe dry skin so they are red carpet ready!'. The CND Solar Oil is a staple, too. 'We completed the look by using Solar Oil on the cuticles then massaged it all in with #Aquaphor giving us high glossed skin.'

J-Lo was not the only one to make a statement with nails. Gigi Hadid accessorised her classic French tips with yellow rosebuds to match her Thom Browne gown while The Bear's Ayo Edebiri's blossom-inspired nails came complete with Monet-esque flowers and three dimensional nail art to complement her Loewe dress.

gigi hadid met gala nails
Gigi Hadid’s Met Gala manicureDia Dipasupil

While there is always room for clean, barely-there tips, there's no denying the eye-catching appeal of pretty nail art, especially as we head into spring/summer.

You Might Also Like

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories