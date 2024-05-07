The Meaning Behind Jennifer Lopez's Butterfly Manicure At The Met Gala

From Zendaya's 1920s-inspired make-up to Gigi Hadid's old money bob and red lip combination, the beauty looks at this year's Met Gala did not disappoint. But a closer look at the details prove that nails are the unsung hero of the evening, quietly making a statement through dramatic lengths, dazzling colours and intricate nail art.

Case in point: Jennifer Lopez's manicure, which appears to be transparent, but is actually a reference to shimmering butterfly wings upon closer inspection. The crystalline quality is also a nod to the glassy beads on her custom Schiaparelli haute couture number.

A-list manicurist Tom Bachik explains in his Instagram post: 'Like a butterfly transforming in a shimmery chrysalis, I encased Jen’s polished natural nail in a translucent pearl cocoon.'

He meticulously prepped Lopez's cuticles with Tweezerman tools before turning to CND nail products to create the glassy effect. "I created a tonal shade to play off her skin tone by adding a bit of #CNDWorld Top Coat to #CNDWorld Flowered Folly Shellac, softening it to a semi-sheer color,' says Bachik. He then left the tips completely clear and encased the whole nail in layers of Shellac No-Wipe top coat before finishing it off with CND Pearl Obsession powder to create a "high sheened glossed effect to match the make-up'.

Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images

Bachik also revealed his secret weapon to picture-perfect nails: Aquaphor Healing Ointment. He says: 'It’s a must for pre and post manicures to help soothe dry skin so they are red carpet ready!'. The CND Solar Oil is a staple, too. 'We completed the look by using Solar Oil on the cuticles then massaged it all in with #Aquaphor giving us high glossed skin.'

J-Lo was not the only one to make a statement with nails. Gigi Hadid accessorised her classic French tips with yellow rosebuds to match her Thom Browne gown while The Bear's Ayo Edebiri's blossom-inspired nails came complete with Monet-esque flowers and three dimensional nail art to complement her Loewe dress.

Dia Dipasupil

While there is always room for clean, barely-there tips, there's no denying the eye-catching appeal of pretty nail art, especially as we head into spring/summer.

