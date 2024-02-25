"By all means, move at a glacial pace": there was a 'Devil Wears Prada' reunion at the SAG Awards

Michael Buckner - Getty Images

At the Golden Globes, there was the Suits reunion (minus one very important cast member), but there was perhaps an even more exciting homecoming at last night's Screen Actors Guild Awards: that of legendary fashion flick, The Devil Wears Prada. Stars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep all presented the award for Actor in a Comedy Series together, and threw in plenty of references from the iconic film while on stage.

Streep appeared first, bumping into the mic and telling the crowd that she had forgotten her glasses, along with the envelope containing the winning name. Blunt and Hathaway then joined her on stage to much applause to hand her the missing items, just as they did when they played her trusted assistants in the film.

Michael Buckner - Getty Images

“It’s an age-old question: where does the character end and the actor begin?” Streep began. “Well, as we’ve just seen, Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins,” Blunt replied. “I don’t think I’m anything like Miranda,” Streep countered, before Hathaway cut her off with a famous Miranda Priestly quote: “No, no. That wasn’t a question.”

Michael Buckner - Getty Images

When Streep took too long to open the envelope, Blunt delivered her own Priestly impression, too. “By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how much that thrills me,” she said, to much laughter from the audience.

While many have long clamoured for a sequel to the much-loved film, the cast are less keen. “Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble and it’s okay,” Blunt told the Happy Sad Confused podcast earlier this year. “And I think – didn’t Meryl say something funny about it? They asked her about it, ‘Would she ever do a sequel?’ and she went, ‘Yeah, if I don’t have to lose the weight.’”

Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images

Hathaway has also spoken about the likelihood of a sequel. “I don’t know if there can be,” she said. “I just think that movie was in a different era. Now, everything has gone so digital and that movie centred around the concept of producing a physical thing. It’s just very different now.”

Story continues

She continued: “It is tempting to think about Andy (Hathaway) and Emily (Blunt) needing to get Miranda her coffee, and she’s somewhere in Europe and then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who’s at a restaurant. It’s tempting, but I don’t think it’s going to happen. They could relaunch it, find some new people and do it.”

Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock - Shutterstock

Though we may never get a reboot of the film on screen, The Devil Wears Prada musical is coming to London in November – starring Vanessa Williams as Miranda and with music by Elton John, no less.

Catch up on all the latest from awards season, here.

You Might Also Like