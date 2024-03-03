Meet the 10-month-old baby whose "butterfly" skin is so fragile he can be hurt by a gust of wind

A baby with skin as delicate as a butterfly's wing is so fragile even a gust of wind could hurt him. Little Abe Hersham, 10 months, suffers from epidermolysis bullosa (EB) - an incurable and degenerative genetic skin condition which causes internal and external blisters at the slightest friction. His condition is so severe that if the wind blows in the wrong direction, he could get a wound on the cornea of his eyes - which could cause vision loss - and his parents have to bathe in him bleach to sterilise his wounds and prevent them getting infected. His parents Alex, 37, and Natasha, 29, a stay-at-home mum, have to replace his bandages twice a day to make sure everything is ok.