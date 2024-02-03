Meet Alan Titchmarsh's family: From wife Alison to two daughters and grandchildren

Alan Titchmarsh attends the Chelsea Flower Show 2018 on May 21, 2018 (Jeff Spicer,Getty)

As a long-serving broadcaster for the BBC and beyond,Alan Titchmarshhas been one of the most recognisable names in television.

The gardener and presenter has been a familiar and friendly face for decades, offering advice, expertise and entertainment when it comes to gardening programmes such as Love Your Garden and Love Your Weekend.

Away from a busy broadcasting career, Alan, 74, enjoys a quiet life with his wife of almost 50 years, Alison, along with their grown-up daughters and their grandchildren.

Alan Titchmarsh rides a bus during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. (Samir Hussein)

Here's more information about Alan's family and personal life…

Who is Alan Titchmarsh's wife?

Alan has been happily married to his wife Alison since 1975. The couple met when they were both in their early twenties at an amateur dramatics group and struck up a romance that is still going strong five decades later.

Alan has often described Alison, who worked as a doctor but is retired now, as his "best friend", and these days they split their time between their Grade-II listed Georgian farmhouse in Hampshire and their holiday home near Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

You may also like

It seems that, for Alan and Alison, love blossomed quickly when they met and Alan has even shared his secret to a long and happy marriage.

He explained in a previous interview: "Romance is about being thoughtful. I have made Alison tea for 45 years – but mind you, she's ironed my shirts every week for 44 years, which is the greater gift […] I'm a lucky man because she's the most unmaterialistic person I know."

Television and radio personality Alan Titchmarsh and wife Alison during the Glorious Goodwood Festival at Goodwood Racecourse, Chichester in 2011 (Chris Ison - PA Images)

Alan and his wife aren't often seen together on social media, but they have been photographed in the past attending events together.

Story continues

The broadcaster mostly shares stunning photos of his garden at home in Hampshire with his wife, including this snap from last September when they enjoyed the last of the late-summer sunshine.

"Summer at last! An unexpected treat for afternoon tea!" Alan captioned the image, which showed off his sprawling garden full of beautiful flower bushes, trees and shrubbery, as well as a patio perfect for al fresco dining.

Does Alan Titchmarsh have children?

Yes. Alan and Alison are parents of two daughters. Their eldest, Polly, was born in 1980, followed by Camilla, who was born in 1982.

Now 43 and 41 respectively, Polly and Camilla have gone on to have their own families, making Alan a grandfather too.

Speaking to The Mirror in 2020 during the early days of the pandemic, the TV personality revealed that both his daughters live locally but he was unable to see them - or his adoring grandchildren - for several months due to lockdown restrictions.

MORE: Princess Anne's sprawling garden at Gatcombe Park is home to 'rollercoaster' track

MORE: Zara and Mike Tindall's unseen part of kitchen at country home on staggering 700-acre estate

Alan Titchmarsh and his wife Alison Titchmarsh chat to Queen Camilla, then the Duchess of Cornwall at the Royal Yacht Squadron on July 24, 2018 (Chris Jackson)

"I'm very lucky, one's got two little boys, aged eight and six, and one's got two little girls, aged seven and five," he said.

"Catching up with the children and grandchildren is what I am so desperate to do. We're looking at one another on screen and it's not the same as a cuddle is it? I miss giving my grandchildren a big hug."

It's clear that family is of the utmost importance to him. Despite having a busy schedule, he makes sure to spend time with his relatives.

Alan previously told Yours magazine: "I still work a lot, but I also turn loads of stuff down. I try to pace myself, and spending time with the family – my wife Alison, our two daughters, their husbands and our four grandchildren – is very, very important."