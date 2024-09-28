Meet Claudia Winkleman's lookalike 'role model' mother Eve Pollard

Eve Pollard and Claudia Winkelman attend the Summer Party at the V&A in partnership with Harrods at the Victoria and Albert Museum on June 20, 2018 in London, England (Dave Benett,Getty)

Claudia Winklemangreets us every Saturday night with a familiar and friendly face as the host of Strictly Come Dancing.

Alongside Tess Daly, the star is there to support the celebrities after each performance and ensure the live shows go as smoothly as possible.

While readers might be familiar with Claudia's husband, who is a successful film producer with whom she shares three children, Matilda, Jake and Arthur, fewer might be aware that the Traitors presenter's parents were pretty successful themselves.

Claudia Winkleman is back on Strictly (Guy Levy)

Claudia, a broadcaster, radio star and author, was brought up by her parents, Eve Pollard and Barry Winkleman. Both her mother and father worked in the media, so it makes sense why the 52-year-old ventured into the same industry.

Find out more about Claudia's bond with her lookalike mother here…

Who is Claudia Winkleman's mother?

Claudia's mum is Eve Pollard OBE who had a prosperous career as a journalist. Eve worked in the past as the editor of the Observer Colour Magazine.

After that, she went on to be the editor of the Sunday Mirror. She's also held high-up positions at Elle in the US and YouMagazine.

Eve married Claudia's father, Barry, in 1968 but they divorced in 1975. Eve would go on to marry Nicholas Lloyd, also a journalist, with whom she welcomed a son, Oliver.

Eve Pollard and Claudia Winkleman attend the Women in Film and TV Awards 2019 (Dave Benett)

In a column for The Times, Eve opened up about how Claudia adapted to growing up in a household that often was visited by well-known people.

"Naturally, living with two national newspaper editors, Claudia did hear us talking about news and the celebrity stories we were working on," Eve wrote.

Claudia is back to host Strictly 2024

"Also, prime ministers, writers and actors came round for supper. Without ever discussing it, I imagine this meant she was never daunted by fame."

However, it wasn't until much later that Claudia's career ambitions came to fruition. After graduating, she went to work in fashion before venturing into broadcasting and writing.

Claudia's close bond with her famous mum

In the same interview, Eve revealed how close she is to her daughter. "It really doesn't bother her if we think she is just a glam bird. Underneath, there is a deep intelligence. There is oodles of kindness too.

"We speak every day, about her children, work and life. She lives nearby and I am encouraged to nip in and out. I feel very lucky. I couldn't be more proud."

Claudia Winkleman with her mum in 2010 (Dave M. Benett)

It seems there's an enormous amount of mutual respect as Claudia previously told MailOnline about their strong bond.

"I was brought up by the strongest and most brilliant woman I've ever come across – my mum. She was strong, and fantastic, and taught me everything I needed to know in being female."

She added: "She was, and still is, my role model."