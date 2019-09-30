Meet the new dancers at the Magic Mike Live UK Show

From Cosmopolitan

If you didn't already know (and weren't dreaming of front row lap dances), Channing Tatum brought his famous Magic Mike Live Las Vegas show to the UK last year. Since November 2018, London’s Hippodrome Casino has been overrun with the new cast of talented (and sexy) dancers, treating audiences to ~very~ enjoyable performances each night.

Cosmopolitan.com/UK went backstage at the steamy af rehearsals with Channing, to meet the London cast and watch them take their tops off to the sweet sound of Ginuwine’s ‘Pony’. Someone’s gotta do this job, alright?!

Not only can these talented dancers backflip, krump and perform aerial acrobatics like there’s no tomorrow, they can sing, DJ and play instruments too. Oh, and did we mention they’re totally hot and lovely?!

If you want to be introduced to the 13 guys who could be pulling you up on stage – and we bet you’re shouting HELL YEAH at your screen right now – check out their profiles to get to know them a little better. Oh, and don’t forget to watch the video above to see their signature dance moves in action. Trust us, you’ll be watching it on repeat.

Now blast ‘Pony’ out loud and get Insta sleuthing:

Matt Jordan









Age: 21

Hometown: Swindon, UK

In September 2019, Magic Mike Live London announced four new dancers would be joining the show. Matt, along with Edson, Courtenay and Mark (see below), is one of them.

Edson Juarez









Age: 28

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Courtenay Brady











Age: 25

Hometown: Derry, Northern Ireland

Dancer Mark Lace, from New Zealand, is also joining the line up, but we're struggling to find out much about him - or even stalk him on Instagram. Watch this space!

Aaron Witter

Age: 32

Hometown: London, UK

What you’ll love about him: When you spot Aaron with Channing in the official Magic Mike Live trailer, you’ll probably fall in love with him on the spot.

Harry Carter

Age: 20

Hometown: Blackburn, UK

What you’ll love about him: This cheeky Northern lad will steal your heart.*

Jake Brewer

Age: 26

Hometown: Bromley, UK

What you’ll love about him: His. Hair. Is. Amazing.

Dean Stewart

Age: 26

Hometown: Lewisham, UK

What you’ll love about him: Dean is the king of Krumping.

Pip Hersee









Age: 26

Hometown: Hastings, UK

What you’ll love about him: Pip literally looks like Tarzan but with more muscles.*

Jack Manley

Age: 21

Hometown: Bournemouth, UK

What you’ll love about him: Jack could serenade us all day with his guitar skills.**

Antonio Donadio

Age: 27

Hometown: Naples, Italy

What you’ll love about him: A breakdancing talent with 8-pack abs to match.

Ross Sands

Age: 29

Hometown: London, UK

What you’ll love about him: Ross has got a voice to rival Zayn Malik.

Manny Tsakanika

Age: 22

Hometown: Cambridge, UK

What you’ll love about him: Manny can backflip like it’s literally nothing. How?!

Check out the dancers who have since left the show:

Brian Siregar

Age: 24

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

What you’ll love about him: That cheeky smile… that charisma!

Daniel Ralph

Age: 26

Hometown: Paris, France

What you’ll love about him: We're pretty sure Daniel is double jointed because we've never seen a signature move quite like it.

Maxwell Trengove

Age: 26

Hometown: Adelaide, Australia

What you’ll love about him: Who knew tap dancing could be SO sexy?

Sebastián Melo Taveira



Age: 19

Hometown: Milan, Italy

What you’ll love about him: Sebastián plays Magic Mike and he’s going to surprise you… MASSIVELY.

Now go take a cold shower and calm yourself down.



Check out our exclusive access, including backstage footage at the rehearsals, to Magic Mike Live, to whet your appetite of what to expect.



*Harry and Pip's photography courtesy of Nik Pate / @nikpateshotme

**Jack's photography courtesy of @soph_ography

You Might Also Like