Meet Gary Goldsmith, the Princess of Wales’ outcast uncle known as ‘The King of Fun’

Gary Goldsmith, the uncle of the Princess of Wales - Jeff Gilbert

It is the royal absence that has had the nation’s tongues a-wagging. Where have they gone? And why? When will they be back?

We speak not of the Princess of Wales, of course, but of her uncle, Gary Goldsmith. Forget Kate not having been seen for a few months while she recovers from abdominal surgery. After being briefly inescapable around the time of his niece’s wedding to Prince William, Uncle Gary has kept his counsel for the best part of a decade.

That may be about to change.

Goldsmith, 58, the tattooed, party-loving younger brother of Kate’s mother Carole, has entered one of the few residences scrutinised as closely as Buckingham and Kensington Palaces: the Celebrity Big Brother house. A new series of the reality television programme started tonight on ITV, the first for six years.

Goldsmith joins guest-inmates Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, Strictly dancer Nikita Kuzmin, Coronation Street actor Colson Smith and former Love Island winner Ekin-Su.

Goldsmith has apparently “made it clear he will talk about everything and anything” during his time on the show. While he only has good words for Kate, he is “pretty outspoken” on the subject of Harry and Meghan. Ahead of his entrance, he was spotted in Soho picking up some new suits.

The Middletons are apparently aghast. “Gary said he has been read the riot act by Kate’s mum Carole and her dad Michael,” a source told The Sun. “They aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother.

“It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress.”

Gary Goldsmith's appearance on TV is the last thing the Royal family needs with Kate recovering from surgery - Chris Jackson

Goldsmith’s appearance also comes while King Charles is being treated for cancer and the family are mourning Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, who recently passed away aged 45.

The Middletons, not to mention the Royal family, would be forgiven for not leaping for joy at another distraction. But Goldsmith has long been a law unto himself and his public appearances have not always produced helpful PR. Depending on who you ask, he is either the black sheep of the family or, his preferred term, the “King of Fun”. Either way, his taste for dodging respectability long predates the family’s royal connections.

The Goldsmith mythology is well worn by now. He is 10 years younger than his sister. They grew up in a council house in Hounslow, west London. Their father Ron was a painter and decorator, their mother, Dorothy, worked in a jewellery shop. Ambitious and entrepreneurial, Goldsmith started out in IT, before moving into recruitment. He made his fortune thanks to an IT recruitment company, Computer Futures, which floated on the stock market in 2005, giving Goldsmith a windfall worth many millions. At one point he claimed to be worth £30 million.

His income has always supported brash and expensive tastes: clothes, holidays, houses. He has a large GG inked on a shoulder and a red zip design on one foot. There was a £700,000 yacht, christened Episode One. At Bob Bob Ricard, a restaurant in Soho famous for a button at every table which says “press for champagne”, Goldsmith was such a regular customer that they renamed a drink, vodka with pink lemonade, the “GG”. He has been married four times, most recently to Julie-Ann Brown, whom he met while they were walking their dogs – his chihuahua, her St Bernards – in Regent’s Park, an outing for which he wore pink Gucci loafers. In 2017, he was arrested and charged with assaulting Brown during an argument. He pleaded guilty and was fined £5,000 and ordered to go to rehab.

By early 2018, he revealed they’d patched things up. “We’ve had a great New Year. It’s been really good fun, so yes [we’re back together]... But we’d prefer to be left to get on with things.”

He later tweeted: “When two people really care about each other they will always look for a way to make it work, no matter how hard it is.”

Goldsmith with Julie-Ann Brown - James Whatling / Splash News

The jewel in his crown was his Ibiza villa, Maison de Bang-Bang, an eight-acre residence with a pool, tennis court and jacuzzi. The champagne was free-flowing, the taps were gold, and a mural on the wall read, “It’s Gary’s world, you just live in it”. William and Kate stayed there in 2006 when William was studying at Sandhurst: apparently Goldsmith’s first words to the future king were: “Oi, you f*****”. In interviews, he has said he taught the couple how to DJ on his decks. Kate later stayed there during a brief hiatus in their relationship. In 2015, the villa was put on the market for sale at £6.5m, but didn’t find a buyer.

Goldsmith’s public reputation was cemented in 2009, when he was caught in a tabloid sting operation allegedly offering undercover reporters apparent drugs at Maison de Bang Bang while also giving details of how to hire local prostitutes. He later called the incident “my annus horribilis”.

William and Kate were initially said to be furious, but relented in time to invite Goldsmith to their wedding in 2011. In keeping with his habit of understatement, he arrived in a bright blue £280,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom convertible. He was also a guest at Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews in 2017.

Goldsmith at the Middleton-Matthews wedding in 2017 - Shutterstock

Today Goldsmith describes himself on LinkedIn as “1 of the most influential people in the Staffing Sector globally”, advertising his services as a growth coach, advisor and NED (non-executive director).

He hosts a podcast, Pints of View, held in a “West End boozer” where the “socialite, in-demand Non-Exec Director, recruitment legend and all-around nice guy Gary Goldsmith” interviews prominent figures, including royal-correspondent Robert Jobson and decathlete Daley Thompson.

The blurb promises that “as well as the amazing guests, you will also learn that there is a lot more to Gary Goldsmith than what the headlines might have had you believe! Far from just being a loveable rogue and famous royal Uncle, there are insights and wisdom shared that reveal why Gary has been integral to hundreds of millions of pounds of business growth over the years.”

Last year, Goldsmith defended Kate around the most recent series of the Netflix series about the Royal family, The Crown, which implied Carole had plotted Kate going to St Andrews to have a crack at the future king. “First and foremost, Kate did brilliantly well to get into St Andrews,” Goldsmith said. “She’s an amazing, an amazing, an amazing girl, but that wasn’t noted.”

It remains to be seen what Uncle Gary will disclose during his time in the Big Brother house. Will we finally hear what Kate says about Meghan on the family WhatsApp thread? Brash as he is, will he even be able to make himself heard amid such a cacophony of ego? Will he hit it off with Levi Roots? If the Princess of Wales is watching in her convalescence, will Uncle Gary wind up as a loveable rogue or cast out as a black sheep?

Still, if the Middletons are upset with him for going in, perhaps they can turn to their in-laws for advice. When it comes to awkward uncles making unwelcome appearances on television, nobody knows more than the Royal family.