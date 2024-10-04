Meet Heavenly by Nia, The Gen-Z Skincare Brand Born Out of Sisterly Love

Nia Vargas, founder of Heavenly by Nia, embarked on her entrepreneurial journey after a frustrating shopping experience with her younger sister. When her sister, who suffers from sensitive skin and rosacea, was struggling to find skincare products tailored to her needs, she did what any big sister would do and ran to her rescue.

Nia took her to a beauty retailer to help find a solution for her sensitive skin and was guided to a sales associate who led her to the anti-aging section. After asking them if there was anything more appropriate for someone her sister's age, she was met with a firm no. The retail store's lack of understanding and guidance sparked her determination to create a brand that catered to the concerns of young adults who were seeking effective and gentle skincare solutions.

Below, we interview the brand founder to learn more about the brand's mission, its future and her dreams for the company.

On the brand's inception

I studied Media and Fashion Communications at Parsons School of Design in New York City. I graduated via Zoom since we were in the pandemic. My post-grad life was a different experience since the world was completely shut down. So, I did what any artist would do in a time of doubt — create. I worked on small personal creative projects that combined music and fashion. During this process, I found that I love building and creating worlds.

On a random Sunday outing in 2021, I went with my younger sister to a retail store. She was looking for an age-appropriate product that worked well with her rosacea. We searched across the store together, going up and down the aisles, and even asking a store associate, to which she presented brands with harsh ingredients, bound to make her skin worse. Her leaving the store in silence and disappointed gave me my light bulb moment. I felt a huge pull to create something -- a brand that would help those with similar concerns.

On the brand's mission

Heavenly, launched in July of this year, is a Gen-Z, skincare-focused brand for those with dry, sensitive skin. From first-hand experience, I know it can be a rather difficult task to shop for products, or even partake in viral trends. Believe it or not, small things like this contribute to the insecurities and FOMO one may experience. My goal for the brand is to create a community, a space where people framed as "outcasts" are included in the conversation. Dare I say … we want to create our own trends.

On where she sees the brand in five years

As a founder, when you kick things off, you're a bit naive. I started off thinking that I was going to create a skincare brand only solving this problem. You quickly realize there are so many other things at play. In the next five years, I hope that we'll have more staple product lines for other skincare concerns. I also found myself interested in other categories like makeup. In terms of community, I can only dream of having in-person activations where everyone can connect. Hosting a NYC pop-up will be my "I made it" moment.

On why she loves skincare

Aside from building Heavenly, you’ll most likely find me doing other creative things. I could be making music with friends or creating content on fashion politics for TikTok. I just love interacting and collaborating with others. While being creative is amazing, I learned that sometimes you need time for yourself. Even if it is a single moment throughout the day. Skincare was just a perfect opportunity for me to slow down, and to do small things that would benefit my overall health. Skincare honestly kicked off my wellness journey and I don't see myself ever going back.

On who's inspired her

Katherine Power is someone I look up to. In fashion school, we were taught to monitor sites like Who What Wear. These sites are great for picking up on the latest trends and getting insight into where the industry is heading next. I found it all very insightful. So, to know that [Power] was the founder of this and two successful beauty brands, Verssed and Merit Beauty, is truly an inspiration to me. I think that her career is solid proof that you can go after multiple passions, even when the world tells you to stick to one.

On her dream collaboration

I would love to do a Sonny Angel collab. My sister was the one who bought me my first Sonny Angel. I know that they don’t do many collabs, but I think it could be a cool opportunity to get them in the beauty space. I'd like to create something playful. If It ever happens, it would be another full-circle moment.

