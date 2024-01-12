Meet Robson Green's rarely-seen brother David

(BBC)

For Robson Green, it's important to push the pause button every now and then. Back with a new series of Weekend Escapes, the Grantchester star loves nothing more than inviting close friends and family on his adventures across Northern England.

Robson and David enjoyed a two-day break in an episode of Weekend Escapes (BBC)

After introducing his famous nephew, Daymon Britton, and beloved uncle, Matheson, in series one, Robson has finally roped his younger brother, David Green, into an appearance on the show. "We relaxed, we recharged and reconnected. Not only with nature but as a family of men who genuinely love one another," Robson penned in a teaser for the show.

Bearing a striking resemblance to Robson, David – a former scaffolder – joined his brother and their uncle, on a two-day break in the Yorkshire Dales. Giving fans a glimpse of their sweet bond throughout the episode, Robson and David couldn't help but wax nostalgic.

As they braved the rain on a canal boat, Robson reflected on their hilarious family holidays as kids. "I can remember all those holidays we used to go on and it would rain and Dad would say 'Right, we're going home. He would just pack up!" recalled Robson.

You may also like

Grantchester star Robson Green's famous nephew revealed Grantchester star Robson Green's famous nephew revealed

"Yeah, we did! We went to Scotland," replied David. "The holiday lasted six hours didn't it?" quipped Robson, in a fit of laughter.

Raised in Dudley – a small mining village in North Tyneside – Robson and David grew up with their parents, Anne and Robson (Snr.), and sisters, Dawn and Joanna. "I grew up in Northumberland, a happy child in a loving, hard-working family," Robson previously told The Telegraph.

Robson and David grew up in Northumberland (BBC)

Over the years, Robson has shared some surprising anecdotes from his childhood in the country, and most of them involve David. Among them, the Grantchster alum once recalled the time he ran his brother over with a tricycle!

Speaking to The Guardian in 2019, Robson shared his earliest childhood memory. "When I was three, I ran over my brother, David. He'd just been born, everybody was paying him attention and being the narcissist that I am, I ran him over with my tricycle," he told the publication.

Story continues

MORE: Robson Green - 7 adorable family photos with uncle, nephew and rarely seen girlfriend

READ: Inside Robson Green's sweet bond with rarely-seen son Taylor Seager-Green

Growing up in the countryside, Robson and David spent a great deal of time with their father, whom the actor describes as "the hardest man in the village."

The actor has spoken about his happy childhood (Zoila Brozas)

"He had an interesting way of teaching my younger brother David and I to swim. He'd take us down to the Tyne, throw us in and say right, get yourself out," Robson revealed to The Telegraph.

"There was no technical development, but it really does focus the mind, the thought of drowning – so we got ourselves out like torpedoes."