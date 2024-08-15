Meet Ryan Reynolds' three older brothers – from trolling actor to vastly different careers

Ryan Reynolds is entertaining audiences as the ever-quipping antihero Deadpool, and it's clear that the Canadian star shares his sense of humour with the Marvel character.

The star is known for his cheeky remarks be it to co-stars like Hugh Jackman or his beloved wife Blake Lively. And it appears that the actor inherited his trademark jokes from his three older brothers, Jeff, Terry and Patrick, and Ryan revealed that the family were still "very close" despite their years of teasing growing up.

Ryan's brothers have not followed the Canadian-born actor into fame and fortune, instead pursing very different career paths and forging their own lives. Meet the trio below…

Jeff Reynolds

Jeff is Ryan's oldest brother (Jim Spellman)

Jeff is Ryan's oldest brother and is also the most private out of all the siblings, having protected all of his social media pages. However, Ryan has confessed that he and Jeff share an incredibly close bond.

Back in 2017, Ryan shared the sweetest tribute for Jeff's birthday, sharing a childhood photo of the pair and penning: "I may have three older brothers, but only one Jeff. You were the first friend I ever had. If there was ever a fire and I had to choose a family member to save, obviously it'd be me. But if I had time to save one more... and I knew it was safe to re-enter the burning building, you can be damn sure I'd call the fire department."

Terry Reynolds

Terry has become a Mountie like his father (Jeffrey Mayer)

Terry is Ryan's second oldest brother and has followed in their late father's footsteps by joining the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Ryan previously admitted in 2010, that had he not become an actor, he would've wanted to become a Mountie.

Terry is the only of Ryan's siblings who doesn't have his social media protected, allowing the world to see how he teases his brother. After finding on old copy of People who named Ryan as 'Sexiest Man of 2010', Terry posted: "I'll never get past seeing that at every 2010 grocery checkout. It was staring back at me like a bowl of kale flavoured ice cream. Brought to you by our sponsors, Penetrating Eye Contact and Emergency Eye Wash Stations."

Patrick Reynolds

Patrick (far-right) is a teacher (Instagram)

Although older than Ryan, Patrick is the youngest of the actor's siblings. Ryan is incredibly proud of his older brother, who is a talented artist and a teacher.

"My brother Patrick, he teaches at Coyote Creek Elementary up in British Columbia, Canada," the actor revealed on The Tonight Show. "He teaches third- and fourth-graders. He's an awesome guy. He's also an artist, so he brings something special and magical to those kids each and every day."

Relationship with late father

Ryan and his brothers were close with their father, James Chester Reynolds, who died in 2020 following a prolonged battle with Parkinson's disease.

Reflecting on their shared brotherly bond, Ryan once revealed how he'd gone against his father's wishes and gotten an ear piercing when he was 12. His brothers all subsequently got a piercing so Ryan wouldn't be singled out.

Ryan and his family supported their late father (Getty Images)

When it came to their father's last moments, Ryan revealed that he and his brothers would be his hospital room with the family exchanging plenty of banter.

"We were all in there together, me and my brothers, just joking with him," the actor told Men's Health. "And of course we end up busting each other’s chops. I recommended that the doctor raise Dad’s dose of Dilaudid in order to make my other brother more tolerable."