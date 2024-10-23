Meet Susannah Constantine's lookalike daughter following in mum's ‘it girl’ footsteps..

Esme Bertelsen is the spitting image of her mother (Instagram)

Susannah Constantine made a name for herself alongside Trinny Woodall on TV show What Not To Wear, and while Susannah has not graced our screens for several years, her daughter Esme is now ready to take the reins.

Esme Bertelsen, 23, is the spitting image of her mother, with the same shade of blonde hair, piercing blue eyes and dark brows.

Esme and Trinny's daughter, Lyla, 21, cover Tatler this month, posing in a series of outfits, with Esme donning a tiny black mini skirt with gold buttons, paired with a red sleeveless top.

Lyla Elichaoff and Esme Bertelsen cover Tatler (Rhapsody)

Another ensemble comprises leather trousers and kitten heels, with a third sees the art history graduate don a keyhole cut-out dress and open-toe sandals, befitting the era her mother rose to fame.

Trinny Woodall and Susannah Constantine's daughters are stylish, too (Luc Braquet)

A final look sees Esme channel Britney's double denim look, wearing blue jeans and a matching skirt and jacket – very early noughties!

Lyla Elichaoff and Esme Bertelsen love fashion (Luc Braquet)

Her outlandish style is likely influenced by her godfather, Elton John's husband David Furnace. "We try to spend as much time together as we can," Esme told Tatler. "He's been such a support to me."

You may also like

What is Esme Bertelsen's job?

Esme works as an artist management specialist at Williams Godrich, the creative partnership created by Robbie Williams and his friend, Ed Godrich.

Susannah's daughter studied art history at Bristol University, before completing an internship at Phillips Auction House and trying a stint at The Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice.

Lyla Elichaoff and Esme Bertelsen have inherited clothes from their mothers (Luc Braquet)

Esme is also a connoisseur of trendy drink, matcha, with an Instagram dedicated to trying the best of the world's green drinks and delivering her expert opinion on whether they're worth trying.

"Welcome to our page," Esme, who calls herself the CEO and founder. "We rate matcha from all over the globe in attempt to find the best one EVER."

Though she has a glittering career, a fun side hustle and an incredibly wardrobe, Esme is open about her struggles, sharing she had ADHD and suffers from anxiety.

She also struggles with acute claustrophobia, after being trapped in a lift when she was younger. As a result, she avoids taking lifts and tries not to ride the Tube.

See the full feature in the December issue of Tatler available via digital download and on newsstands from Thursday 31st October.