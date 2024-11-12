Megan Fox's baby announcement nails are peak 'cool mom'

Latest Stories
Taylor Swift Politely Checked Her Security Guard's Manners at the Chiefs Game
Please and thank you.
- HuffPost
'I'm Just Human': Selena Gomez Defended Her Appearance After A Recent Red Carpet Sparked Commentary On Her Weight
"This makes me sick."
- People
David Duchovny Talks 'Failure of Friendship' with Gillian Anderson During “The X-Files”: 'Could've Handled Myself Better' (Exclusive)
On Duchovny's 'Fail Better' podcast, the costars reunited and revealed that there were times when they wouldn't speak off-camera for weeks
- People
Paris Hilton Shares Photos from Daughter London's Fantastical “Alice in Wonderland”-Themed First Birthday Party
The socialite is a mom to son Phoenix, 20 months, and daughter London, 12 months, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum
- People
Queen Elizabeth’s Final Diary Entry — Written Just Two Days Before Her Death — Contained Only Five Words
Royal biographer Robert Hardman reveals what was said in the updated version of “Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story”
- Cosmopolitan
A Lip Reader Caught Kate Middleton Making a Thirsty Comment About Prince William’s Beard
Kate Middleton was caught making a thirsty comment about Prince William's beard by a professional lip reader.
- CBC
Kamala Harris drinks wine and plays Connect 4 in joyful post-election pic posted by her niece
What would you do if you'd just been dealt a devastating, extremely public defeat?If your answer is "drink wine in leggings," then vice-president and former Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris can do you one better: Drink wine in leggings, sporting a messy bun, while playing Connect 4."Back to where it all began only a few months ago," Harris's 40-year-old niece, Meena Harris, wrote in an Instagram post Sunday that depicted a smiling, laughing Harris sitting cross-legged on the
- People
Britney Spears and Son Jayden, 18, Reunite at Her Home in L.A. After His Move to Hawaii: 'Made Her Happy' (Exclusive)
The singer is a mom to sons Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline
- HuffPost
Staunch Trump Supporter Kid Rock Stuns Fans With Surprise Post-Election Hot Take
The firebrand musician urged MAGA not to gloat in an unexpected "olive branch" message.
- Hello!
Maya Jama cosplays Elizabeth Hurley in plunging thigh-high slitted safety pin dress
The Love Island host wore the thigh-high slitted Versace dress to the 2024 MTV EMAs. See photos
- People
Megan Fox Is Pregnant with Baby No. 4, Her First with Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly
Fox is already mom to three sons, while Machine Gun Kelly is dad to a daughter
- People
Katy Perry Wears Elegant Silk Gown with Chain Detailing to Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles
Perry always dresses to impress on a red carpet, and this year's Baby2Baby Gala was no exception
- People
Brad Pitt Wins Key Arguments in Miraval Fight with Angelina Jolie, Case Proceeds Toward Trial
A source close to Brad Pitt tells PEOPLE the court ruling "is a clear victory for Brad" in his lawsuit against Angelina Jolie over a French winery they co-owned
- People
How the Royal Family Rallied Around Kate Middleton During Her Public Return: 'It Was Protective' (Exclusive)
Two family members were shown supporting the Princess of Wales as she stepped back into the spotlight
- People
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Spend Date Night at Leonardo DiCaprio’s Milestone 50th Birthday Party
A source tells PEOPLE that Pitt was in a "great mood" during the event in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 9
- Elle
Bella Hadid Posts an Instagram Photo Dump Full of swimsuit Photos
Bella Hadid spent 48 hours in Dubai and managed to wear three different swimsuits during her trip. The model shared a carousel on Instagram. See the photos.
- Variety
Dwayne Johnson Says Controversy Over Set Behavior Is ‘Bulls—‘ but Admits to Peeing in Bottles and Being Late to Filming: ‘Yeah, That Happens’
Dwayne Johnson admitted in a new GQ magazine cover story that he is late to set sometimes and has peed in water bottles to save time during filming, two claims that were at the center of a viral report from The Wrap earlier this year. The story alleged that Johnson’s behavior, especially his tardiness on …
- Deadline
‘The View’ Defends Broadway’s Nicole Scherzinger: “People Are Losing Their Minds”
UPDATE, with video: The View today came to the defense of Broadway’s Nicole Scherzinger against the “mob mentality” of social media, even saying the Sunset Blvd. star should not have apologized for liking Russell Brand’s MAGA-style “Make Jesus First Again” ball cap. After View moderator Whoopi Goldberg reminded viewers during today’s Hot Topics segment that …
- People
Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Says Rumors of Mental Breakdown and Hospitalization Are ‘Not True’
"There’s nothing wrong with showing emotion and crying," Emhoff, 25, wrote on her Instagram Stories
- Hello!
Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville, 61, reunites with 'screen wife' in age-defying photo
Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville beamed with pride as he reunited with his ageless on-screen wife Elizabeth McGovern for a new selfie…