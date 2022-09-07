Meghan Markle wears $114 earrings: Where to shop them, plus 3 more affordable dupes

Meghan Markle's Alexis Bittar Stud earrings retail for $114 CAD. Images via Instagram/AlexisBittar.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Meghan Markle is often spotted in her signature sleek and polished style, which can cost a pretty penny if you're looking to replicate the look for yourself.

However, despite her royal status you'll also frequently catch the Duchess of Sussex in some more affordable fashion.

For example, at her latest appearance in Germany celebrating the One Year To Go launch event ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games, she rocked a pair of surprisingly affordable earrings hailing from the Brooklyn-based jewelry designer Alexis Bittar.

Meghan Markle attended the One Year To Go launch event wearing Alexis Bittar stud earrings. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

For the event. he 41-year-old opted for a sleek, minimalist look, pairing the $300 CAD/$229 USD Anine Bing Kylin Sweater with a pair of $1,850 CAD/$1,295 USD Brandon Maxwell trousers.

In contrast to her Cartier watch and bracelet, and Shiffon diamond pinky rings, the Alexis Bittar Asterales Molten Bezel Stud Earrings retail for $114 CAD/$85 USD.

The earrings are made with 14K gold plated brass metalwork with cubic zirconia stones, and are available for preorder now.

Meghan Markle wore a pair of Asterales Molten Bezel Stud Earrings at her latest official engagement. Image via Alexis Bittar.

$114 CAD/$85 USD at Alexis Bittar

While they are an affordable option compared to the diamonds and jewels that we usually see royals and celebrities wearing, the earrings might not be within budget for everyone.

Luckily, we've found three pairs of similar stud earrings that don't break the bank — starting at $27.

Plated Sterling Silver Swarovski Zirconia (1cttw) Bezel-Set Stud Earrings. Image via Amazon.

These earrings in yellow gold-plated sterling silver feature round brilliant cut stones in a similar bezel setting to Meghan's simple studs.

$27 at Amazon Canada

Kate Spade That Sparkle Round Stud Earrings. Image via Nordstrom.

For a pair of earrings with a more feminine touch, these studs with a scalloped edge fit the bill.

$44 at Nordstrom Canada $38 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

Nola Gold Stud Earrings in Iridescent Drusy. Image via Kendra Scott.

For an edgy take on the classic stud earrings, this pair from Kendra Scott has a matte 14k gold-plated brass finish and rough-cut iridescent drusy stones.

$73 CAD/$55 USD at Kendra Scott

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.