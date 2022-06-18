Meghan Markle stuns in $190 denim shorts at polo game: Shop 3 dupes starting at $35

We found dupes at every budget for Meghan Markle's $190 denim shorts. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Since leaving behind her days as a working royal and settling in her home state of California, the Duchess of Sussex has embraced a much more casual and laid-back style.

In recent weeks, we've seen Meghan Markle taking part in a range of low-key activities, letting her showcase her effortless fashion sense — and we couldn't be more obsessed. From crisp white shirts to jeans paired with tweed jackets, she can pretty much do no wrong.

For her latest off-duty outing, the 40-year-old stepped out to watch Prince Harry take part in his latest polo match at the Santa Barbara Polo Club. She was seen rocking another cool and casual look, which featured a button-up chambray shirt and a pair of sold-out $190 CAD/$148 USD Dôen Lane Shorts. If the look seems familiar, it's because it is — the Duchess wore a nearly-identical look in May for yet another polo event.

Meghan Markle was spotted wearing the Dôen Lane Shorts. Image via Dôen.

$190 CAD/$148 USD at Dôen

Given that the Duchess's denim shorts are completely sold outsold out, it might be a challenge if you're hoping to shop her exact style. However, we did a little digging in order to find similar pairs of shorts in order to recreate the look for ourselves.

While scouring the internet, three standout pairs of shorts made the cut as near-perfect dupes for Meghan's — no matter your budget. Whether you're looking to save, spend or splurge, keep scrolling for the best alternatives to the royal-approved shorts.

Denim Shorts. Image via H&M.

With a similar patch pocket detail and high rise, these affordable shorts are a dead ringer for Meghan's Dôen shorts — but at a fraction of the price. They are available in sizes 0 to 18, and are made from a blend of virgin and recycled cotton for a sustainable choice.

$35 CAD at H&M $30 USD at H&M

Patch Pocket Denim Shorts. Image via & Other Stories.

For a similar pair of shorts from another royal-approved brand, look to the Patch Pocket Denim Shorts from & Other Stories. They're made from 99 per cent organic cotton, with a hint of stretch for added comfort. Available in European sizes 32 to 44 (U.S. sizes 0 to 12).

$89 CAD/$69 USD at & Other Stories

Alyssa High Rise Jean Shorts. Image via Reformation.

For those looking to splurge on this summer staple, Reformation's Alyssa jean shorts are your best bet. Unlike the other two affordable styles, the high rise, vintage-inspired shorts have front and back patch pockets just like the Dôen shorts. Available in sizes 23 to 31-inch waist.

$128 CAD/$98 USD at Reformation

