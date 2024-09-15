Meghan Markle dons designer mini dress for birthday outing with Prince Harry

It may have been Prince Harry's 40th birthday weekend, but he and his wife, Meghan Markle still made time for a charitable event.

The couple attended the annual George Zajfen Tennis Tournament on Saturday, benefitting the Alliance for Children’s Rights, and managed to look effortless chic for a good cause.

Meghan dazzled in a Giuliva Heritage mini dress and heels while Harry donned a white t-shirt, jacket and casual slacks for the occasion.

While the Duchess of Sussex hid behind Rayban Aviator sunglasses, her husband posed for photos without his shades.

The tournament was in honor of Kelly & Julian Zaifen's son, George, who tragically passed away a couple of years ago.

The charity took to Instagram to thank the couple for their attendance and shared photos from the special day too.

Harry celebrated his milestone birthday on September 15, and his family paid tribute to him with a kind message.

In a post shared to their Instagram Stories, Prince William and Princess Kate wrote: "Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to the Duke of Sussex."

Alongside their message, they included a snapshot of Harry beaming for the camera in a sharp grey suit.

Prince Harry turned 40 on 15 September (Getty)

The image also featured in an earlier tribute shared by King Charles. In a touching statement, he wrote: "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!" alongside a cake emoji.

The message was poignant as the first public one to Harry since they wished him a happy birthday in 2021.

While Harry and Meghan kept details of their party plans under wraps, HELLO! exclusively revealed the Duke planned to mark the day with a get together at his home in Montecito, California.

The couple live in Montecito (Getty)

He planned to celebrate at their family home but then head to the mountains with close friends.

Harry shared a statement with the BBC via his spokesperson and gave insight into his life as a father-of two.

He received tributes from his family on his big day (PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Ahead of his birthday, he said: "Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work," Harry shared in a statement to the BBC via his spokesperson.

"Being a dad is one of life's greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."

They celebrated in California (Getty)

He added: "I was anxious about 30, I'm excited about 40.

"Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world".