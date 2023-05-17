Meghan Markle's $2,600 gold dress is perfect for wedding season — shop 11 dupes for way less
The Duchess of Sussex was dripping in gold in New York City on Tuesday night.
All eyes were on Meghan Markle and her jaw-dropping gold dress on Tuesday night.
The Duchess of Sussex was accompanied by her husband, Prince Harry, and her mother, Doria Ragland, at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards in New York City.
Meghan, 41, was recognized as one of this year's honorees for her global advocacy to empower and advocate for women and girls.
The former actress wore a strapless $2,623 Johanna Ortiz dress in a metallic gold hue to celebrate the occasion. The statement-making style featured a tiny diamond-shaped keyhole and a sexy front slit.
Wearing her hair to one side, Meghan completed the award-worthy look with a pair of $1,690 strappy gold Tom Ford heels, a yellow Carolina Herrera clutch, Princess Diana's heirloom diamond bracelet, and a yellow gold Cartier Love bracelet.
The perfect blend between sexy and sophisticated, Meghan's gold Johanna Ortiz dress would be a chic pick for the upcoming wedding season. And despite its sold-out status, you can still shop Meghan's look — for less!
Starting from $75, read on to shop 11 Meghan Markle-inspired wedding guest dresses you're guaranteed to say "yes" to this summer.
The Fashion Poet One-Shoulder Sequin Gown
For a limited time, Saks Off Fifth shoppers can score a Meghan Markle-inspired look — for so much less! On sale for 73 per cent off, this shimmery sequin gown features a single strap cutout detail and a high front slit.
Mac Duggal Draped Metallic One-Shoulder Column Gown
This stunning one-shoulder gown is a dream come true for black-tie weddings.
Majorelle Cecilia Midi Dress
Revolve shoppers say this glitzy midi is "so chic and elegant."
Lulus Searching For You Mermaid Maxi Dress
For a limited time, Lulus shoppers can save $23 on this pretty gold maxi dress with the code DEALS20 at checkout.
Banana Republic Eterno Silk Maxi Dress
This eye-catching maxi dress is crafted from luxe silk with a subtle sheen and comes in two colours: Horse hair brown and willow green.
L'Academie Mea Mini Dress
Razzle dazzle! For a limited time, Revolve shoppers can take home this fun sequin gold mini dress for less than $100.
Significant Other Satin Gracie Dress
This one-shoulder satin dress has a gathered bodice and side split for extra "wow."
Ronny Kobo Shelly Sequin Midi Dress
On sale for 69 per cent off, this gold sequin midi dress features a sexy open back design.
Eloquii Metallic Dress With Halter Neckline
Eloquii shoppers give this eye-catching halter midi dress "10s across the board." It "stole the show!" lauds one reviewer.
Banana Republic Anisa Cut-Out Mini Dress
This flattering mini dress features subtle cut-out details at the sides and a full skirt for feminine appeal.
BCBGMAXAZRIA Sequin Blazer Dress
This double-breasted sequin mini dress is a must for anyone looking to switch up their wedding guest look.
