Meghan Markle's $2,600 gold dress is perfect for wedding season — shop 11 dupes for way less

Meghan Markle was a vision in gold at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards in New York City (Getty Images).

All eyes were on Meghan Markle and her jaw-dropping gold dress on Tuesday night.

The Duchess of Sussex was accompanied by her husband, Prince Harry, and her mother, Doria Ragland, at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards in New York City.

Doria Ragland and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women)

Meghan, 41, was recognized as one of this year's honorees for her global advocacy to empower and advocate for women and girls.

The former actress wore a strapless $2,623 Johanna Ortiz dress in a metallic gold hue to celebrate the occasion. The statement-making style featured a tiny diamond-shaped keyhole and a sexy front slit.

Wearing her hair to one side, Meghan completed the award-worthy look with a pair of $1,690 strappy gold Tom Ford heels, a yellow Carolina Herrera clutch, Princess Diana's heirloom diamond bracelet, and a yellow gold Cartier Love bracelet.

Meghan Markle attends the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women)

The perfect blend between sexy and sophisticated, Meghan's gold Johanna Ortiz dress would be a chic pick for the upcoming wedding season. And despite its sold-out status, you can still shop Meghan's look — for less!

Starting from $75, read on to shop 11 Meghan Markle-inspired wedding guest dresses you're guaranteed to say "yes" to this summer.

The Fashion Poet ​One-Shoulder Sequin Gown (Photo via Saks Off Fifth)

For a limited time, Saks Off Fifth shoppers can score a Meghan Markle-inspired look — for so much less! On sale for 73 per cent off, this shimmery sequin gown features a single strap cutout detail and a high front slit.

$85 $323 at Saks Off Fifth

Mac Duggal Draped Metallic One-Shoulder Column Gown (Photo via Anthropologie)

This stunning one-shoulder gown is a dream come true for black-tie weddings.

$398 at Anthropologie

Majorelle Cecilia Midi Dress (Photo via Revolve)

Revolve shoppers say this glitzy midi is "so chic and elegant."

$255 $379 at Revolve

Searching For You Metallic Gold Glitter Mermaid Maxi Dress (Photo via Lulus)

For a limited time, Lulus shoppers can save $23 on this pretty gold maxi dress with the code DEALS20 at checkout.

$92 $115 at Lulus

Eterno Silk Maxi Dress (Photo via Banana Republic)

This eye-catching maxi dress is crafted from luxe silk with a subtle sheen and comes in two colours: Horse hair brown and willow green.

$360 at Banana Republic

L'Academie Mea Mini Dress (Photo via Revolve)

Razzle dazzle! For a limited time, Revolve shoppers can take home this fun sequin gold mini dress for less than $100.

$92 $395 at Revolve

Significant Other Satin Gracie Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

This one-shoulder satin dress has a gathered bodice and side split for extra "wow."

$140 $276 at Anthropologie

Shelly Sequin Midi Dress (Photo via Saks Off Fifth)

On sale for 69 per cent off, this gold sequin midi dress features a sexy open back design.

$284 $919 at Saks Off Fifth

Metallic Dress With Halter Neckline (Photo via Eloquii)

Eloquii shoppers give this eye-catching halter midi dress "10s across the board." It "stole the show!" lauds one reviewer.

$75 $150 at Eloquii

Anisa Cut-Out Mini Dress (Photo via Banana Republic)

This flattering mini dress features subtle cut-out details at the sides and a full skirt for feminine appeal.

$250 at Banana Republic

BCBGMAXAZRIA Sequin Blazer Dress (Photo via Revolve)

This double-breasted sequin mini dress is a must for anyone looking to switch up their wedding guest look.

$322 $573 at Revolve

