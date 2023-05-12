Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton love personalized jewelry: Shop the look from $27

Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton love personalized jewelry: Shop the look from just $27. (Getty Images)

Meghan Markle's style never fails to impress, and her thoughtful attention to details is just one of the reasons why she constantly tops our list of best-dressed royals.

Her California-girl style always contains effortlessly chic ensembles like breezy button-ups, Old Hollywood-inspired polka dots and even denim shorts. The same extends to her choice of jewelry, which the 41-year-old often uses to add a personalized touch to her stylish looks.

In the past, we've seen her sporting a diamond ring embellished with a letter "L" in a nod to her nearly two-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.

She's also been seen rocking a Verse Fine Jewelry initial necklace, which features a letter "A" in a nod to Duke and Duchess of Sussex's four-year-old son, Prince Archie.

Meghan Markle pictured wearing her "A" initial necklace in 2019. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Personalized jewelry has become somewhat of a signature style, as Markle has also worn necklaces by Toronto jeweller Suetables in the astrological signs of Prince Harry (Virgo) and Prince Archie (Taurus).

Royal watchers may also remember that way back in December 2016, Meghan was spotted around Toronto while wearing a delicate necklace with the initials “H”and “M” on it — thus confirming the news that she and Prince Harry were in fact dating.

Meghan's sister-in-law Kate Middleton has also turned to personalized jewelry in the past, and has worn a $2,200 CAD/$1,700 USD Gold Trio Diamond Midnight Moon Necklace from British designer Daniella Draper.

The necklace was personalized to include the letters “G,” “C” and “L” for each of her children’s initials: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, wears a personalized Daniella Draper gold necklace.(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

There's no denying that personalized jewelry makes for a heartfelt gift, or just a sentimental treat to yourself to honour your loved ones.

In case you're looking to shop the trend for yourself, we’ve gathered more personalized jewellery options below, with prices that start at just $27.

North Cove Jewelry Personalized Necklace. Image via Etsy.

From $62 at Etsy

Havana Mini Friendship Chain Bracelet. Image via Monica Vinader.

$230 at Monica Vinader

ChoiceByChoiI Initial Letter Ring. Image via Etsy.

$27 at Etsy

Engravable Tag Necklace. Image via Mejuri.

$300 at Mejuri

Pave Initial Stud. Image via Melanie Auld Jewelry.

$35 at Melanie Auld

Mini Gold Letter Charm Pendant. Image via Aurate.

$400 at Aurate

Zodiac Ring. Image via Uncommon Goods.

$107 at Uncommon Goods

Letter Cutie Charm. Image via Catbird.

$300 at Catbird

Initial Stud Earring. Image via Made By Mary.

$34 at Made By Mary

Custom Dreamgirl Necklace. Image via Sterling Frasier.

$80 at Frasier Sterling

May Birthday Charm Bracelet Set. Image via Pandora.

$130 at Pandora

Engravable Octet Stamp Ring. Image via PDPAOLA.

$120 at PDPAOLA

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.