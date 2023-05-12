Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton love personalized jewelry: Shop the look from $27
Shop personalized pieces inspired by our favourite stylish royals.
Meghan Markle's style never fails to impress, and her thoughtful attention to details is just one of the reasons why she constantly tops our list of best-dressed royals.
Her California-girl style always contains effortlessly chic ensembles like breezy button-ups, Old Hollywood-inspired polka dots and even denim shorts. The same extends to her choice of jewelry, which the 41-year-old often uses to add a personalized touch to her stylish looks.
In the past, we've seen her sporting a diamond ring embellished with a letter "L" in a nod to her nearly two-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.
She's also been seen rocking a Verse Fine Jewelry initial necklace, which features a letter "A" in a nod to Duke and Duchess of Sussex's four-year-old son, Prince Archie.
Personalized jewelry has become somewhat of a signature style, as Markle has also worn necklaces by Toronto jeweller Suetables in the astrological signs of Prince Harry (Virgo) and Prince Archie (Taurus).
Royal watchers may also remember that way back in December 2016, Meghan was spotted around Toronto while wearing a delicate necklace with the initials “H”and “M” on it — thus confirming the news that she and Prince Harry were in fact dating.
A post shared by Suetables (@suetables) on Nov 19, 2019 at 11:03am PST
Meghan's sister-in-law Kate Middleton has also turned to personalized jewelry in the past, and has worn a $2,200 CAD/$1,700 USD Gold Trio Diamond Midnight Moon Necklace from British designer Daniella Draper.
The necklace was personalized to include the letters “G,” “C” and “L” for each of her children’s initials: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
There's no denying that personalized jewelry makes for a heartfelt gift, or just a sentimental treat to yourself to honour your loved ones.
In case you're looking to shop the trend for yourself, we’ve gathered more personalized jewellery options below, with prices that start at just $27.
North Cove Jewelry Personalized Necklace
Monica Vinader Havana Mini Friendship Chain Bracelet
ChoiceByChoiI Initial Letter Ring
Mejuri Engravable Tag Necklace
Melanie Auld Pave Initial Stud
Aurate New York Mini Gold Letter Charm Pendant
Zodiac Ring
Catbird Letter Cutie Charm
Made By Mary Initial Stud Earring
Frasier Sterling Custom Dreamgirl Necklace
May Birthday Charm Bracelet Set
PDPAOLA Engravable Octet Stamp Ring
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.