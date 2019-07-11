Meghan Markle Kisses Baby Archie's Head At Surprise Polo Match Outing

From ELLE

In case you missed it yesterday, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance with baby Archie at a polo match. What a time to be alive!

The Duchess of Sussex supported her husband Prince Harry this afternoon, who was playing in a charity polo match with his brother Prince William.

Meghan looked seriously chic at the polo match wearing Lisa Marie Fernandez's Rosetta V-neck linen midi dress. We were also given a sweet glimpse into her relationship with Archie:

The charity polo match honours Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the owner of Leicester City soccer club who sadly died in a helicopter crash in October 2018. Kate Middleton and Prince William previously paid their respects to the well-liked businessman when they visited Leicester in November last year.

While Meghan arrived separately from Harry, the two eventually left together.



