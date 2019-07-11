Meghan Markle Kisses Baby Archie's Head At Surprise Polo Match Outing

In case you missed it yesterday, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance with baby Archie at a polo match. What a time to be alive!
The Duchess of Sussex supported her husband Prince Harry this afternoon, who was playing in a charity polo match with his brother Prince William.
Meghan looked seriously chic at the polo match wearing Lisa Marie Fernandez's Rosetta V-neck linen midi dress. We were also given a sweet glimpse into her relationship with Archie:
The charity polo match honours Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the owner of Leicester City soccer club who sadly died in a helicopter crash in October 2018. Kate Middleton and Prince William previously paid their respects to the well-liked businessman when they visited Leicester in November last year.
While Meghan arrived separately from Harry, the two eventually left together.
Kate Middleton also attended the match, with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in support of dad William.
Harry and William are playing polo at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire. Their participation in the event will help raise money for a long list of organizations close to the princes' hearts.
As royal reporter Rebecca English wrote on her Twitter, organizations that will benefit from proceeds raised include 'African Parks, The English Schools Swimming Association, Fields in Trust, Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, The Household Cavalry Operational Casualties Fund, The Invictus Games Foundation, Irish Guards Appeal, Map Action, Mountain Rescue England and Wales, The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, Rhino Conservation Botswana, The Royal Marsden, RFU Injured Players Foundation, The Passage, and the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust.'
The outing comes days after Archie's christening on Saturday, who was reportedly was extremely well-behaved. 'Archie was so sweet, so calm,' a source told People. 'The mood was joyful.'
