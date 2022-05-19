Meghan Markle's $85 sunglasses are back in stock – but they're already selling out

Meghan Markle's signature sunglasses are back in stock. Pick up these "chic and affordable" shades before it's too late! (Photos via Nordstrom and Getty Images/James Devaney)

Meghan Markle has an undeniable knack for style. From her designer gowns, sustainable sneakers and chic maternity wear, this mom of two has become a primary source of sartorial inspiration. While the Duchess of Sussex stepped back as a senior member of the royal family in 2020, she continues to dress to impress. Whatever Meghan wears in public, from a simple pair of jeans to an elegant blouse, almost instantly sells out.

Markle was spotted wearing these funky frames during a trip to New York in 2019. (Photo via Getty Images/James Devaney)

Such is the case with the Le Specs Air Heart 51mm Cat Eye Sunglasses, available at Nordstrom (shop here in Canada, shop here in the U.S.). A particular favourite of the Duchess, this surprisingly affordable item immediately sold out after Meghan was seen wearing them during her baby shower in New York in 2019.

After being sold out for the past couple of months, these stylish specs are finally back in stock. These funky frames would be a perfect addition to your spring and summer wardrobe — but they're already selling out again.

Le Specs Air Heart 51mm Cat Eye Sunglasses in Black (Photo via Nordstrom)

$100 CAD at Nordstrom Canada$69 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

If the royal seal of approval isn’t enough, these statement cat-eye frames are designed to suit all face shapes. The tritan plastic material is BPA-free, lightweight and “super durable,” and the full-coverage UV protection will keep you safe in the sun all day long.

The Air Heart sunglasses are available in two classic colours – brown and black – and come fitted with premium lenses and luxurious metal embellishments. At $100 CAD/$69 USD they're also a (relatively) affordable royal buy.

Le Specs Air Heart 51mm Cat Eye Sunglasses in Caramel/Khaki (Photo via Nordstrom)

$100 CAD at Nordstrom Canada$69 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

What people are saying

Out of the 130-plus, these sunnies have earned a 4.5-star rating from Nordstrom shoppers, who are impressed with the quality and price.

“They feel very sturdy and fit comfortably, and seem very well made and constructed,” raves one reviewer. “They definitely give that “high fashion” look for a reasonable amount of money!”

“These sunglasses are not only very stylish, but extremely durable and well made. You also can't beat the price point,” adds another. “If you are lucky enough to find them in stock and are looking for a very affordable, chic shade, look no further. These are amazing!”

“Great quality and doesn’t break the bank…I’d totally recommend these sunglasses,” says another reviewer.

Nordstrom shoppers also agree that these statement shades make them feel like royalty.

“I call these my Markles, because Meghan Markle wore them to her NYC baby shower. I could not be more pleased with them. I look and feel like a celebrity…I feel powerful wearing them,” shares one reviewer.

“I love these sunglasses. It's a chic yet dramatic look. The only disappointment with these sunglasses is that I didn't quite look like Meghan Markle in them, but I sure felt like a Duchess!” adds another shopper.

“I ordered these based off of a picture I saw of Meghan Markle wearing them and they did not disappoint!” writes another reviewer. “I also like that they stay in place and aren’t too tight.”

The verdict

If you’re looking for a stylish pair of shades this spring and summer, check out these royal-approved Le Specs sunglasses. However, you’re going to want to act fast – as they're selling fast!

