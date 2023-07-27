Meghan Markle's chic linen dress is 20% off right now! Here's my honest review

Meghan Markle was spotted in 2020 wearing a linen dress by Magic Linen. Photos via Getty, Magic Linen.

Meghan Markle's sense of style is a perennial favourite among the Yahoo Lifestyle Canada team, with many of us having turned to the 41-year-old as fashion inspiration in the past.

With summer now officially in full swing, I turned to the Duchess of Sussex once again, as the breezy Magic Linen dress she wore in 2020 has everything I've been looking for in a summer dress. It's lightweight, it's flowy, and easy to dress up or down — and right now it's on sale.

On now through July 30, the brand is hosting it's birthday sale online, which means you can score 20 per cent off everything, including their iconic Royal Toscana dress.

Outfit 1: Meghan-inspired

I turned to Meghan Markle for styling inspiration while wearing the Magic Linen dress.

For my first day wearing this lightweight linen dress, I turned to Meghan Markle's original look for inspiration. Back in June 2020, she paired her dress with Chanel ballet flats, a large straw hat from Janessa Leoné, a pair of dark sunglasses and a crossbody bag.

I happened to have a collection of similar items already in my closet, and styled my dress with a straw hat, Birkenstock sandals, Le Specs Bandwagon sunglasses, and a Gucci crossbody bag. It was pretty much the perfect outfit for a day of running errands, and even earned compliments from my mom.

Outfit 2: Casual denim

This time, I went for a more casual look by pairing the Magic Linen dress with a denim jacket.

The second time I wore the Magic Linen dress, I went for a more casual look by pairing it with an oversized Levi's denim jacket, and (surprise, surprise) another pair of Birkenstock sandals. The addition of the jacket definitely transforms the look of this outfit, so it's less "European vacation-ready" and more "weekend chic."

Outfit 3: Dressed up dinner

I styled this dress with statement accessories for a dinner out.

For my final outfit, I styled the Magic Linen dress with some summery accessories — perfect for a dinner out. I opted for some woven leather heels and a raffia clutch bag, along with a pair of statement earrings and a claw clip in my hair.

The flowing fit meant there was plenty of room for a big dinner and dessert, although I did have to be careful about what I ordered to make sure I didn't accidentally stain the white linen. If you're a messy eater like me, you may want to opt for one of the other colours instead.

Final thoughts

Having worn this dress now over the last few weeks, I can see why it became an instant sell-out after Meghan was spotted wearing it in 2020. It's lightweight, comfortable, and perfect for almost any summer occasion — plus it has pockets!

My one complaint about this dress is it is a bit on she sheer side, which I suppose could be a given in a shade like white. You'll want to take care to wear nude undergarments, or opt for an extra layer like a camisole or slip if you really want more coverage. And while I didn't have this issue, some reviewers of the Royal Toscana dress found that it "runs large." For that reason, if you'd rather a more tailored look, I suggest sizing down.

