Meghan Markle to miss Mother's Day with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

The Duchess of Sussex will sadly miss out on celebrating Mother's Day with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan will conclude their three-day trip to Nigeria on Sunday 12 May, when the annual holiday is marked in the US this year.

The couple were invited to the west African country by the chief of defence staff, with their public engagements including a visit to a school and a training session for Nigeria: Unconquered.

Archie, who turned five last Monday, and Lilibet, who will celebrate her third birthday on 4 June, did not accompany their parents on their overseas visit, remaining at the family's home in Montecito, California. Find out why on the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast...

But the youngsters have not been far from Meghan's mind as she revealed at the Lightway Academy on Friday that Lilibet loves singing and dancing, while Archie enjoys construction.

The Duchess usually celebrates Mother's Day privately with her children, but in the past, she has helped to support charitable campaigns.

Her first Mother's Day in 2019 fell just six days after she and Harry welcomed baby Archie.

On their now-inactive Instagram account, Sussex Royal, the couple shared a sweet snapshot of Archie's tiny toes against a backdrop of forget-me-nots in their garden at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The caption poignantly made reference to Harry's late Diana, Princess of Wales, whose favourite flowers were forget-me-nots: "Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you."

In 2021, when Meghan was just weeks away from giving birth to her daughter Lilibet, it was confirmed that the Sussexes' Archewell Foundation was working with local organisation, Harvest Home L.A, to donate essential items to pregnant women and their children.

The Duchess also penned a personal letter, writing: "As a mom, and an expectant mom, I deeply appreciate the significance of community support, safe and accessible pregnancy resources, and trusted guidance in a nurturing setting.

"These ingredients are essential to not just our physical health, but our mental well-being, and I commend you for leading a compassionate community that lives these values."

Meghan with Lilibet and Archie (Netflix)

And last year, Meghan supported a campaign from Alliance of Moms, which aims to raise awareness of "expectant and parenting foster youth" in Los Angeles.

The organisation was co-founded by one of Meghan's closest friends, Kelly McKee Zajfen, who gushed about the Duchess "incredibly nurturing" nature in an Instagram post.

Kelly wrote: "As Mother’s Day approaches, I can't help but think of my own #commUNITY of Motherhood. I instantly think of you Meg. How incredibly nurturing and warm and open you are. What an incredible friend and mother. I'm truly in awe of you and I am so grateful you are part of my #CommUNITYofmotherhood."

She added: "You are always the first to say yes and support those you love. You are a fierce advocate for those who are in need. Thank you for joining this year's campaign to support LA's expectant and parenting foster youth, which helps provide critical services, education, resources and advocacy so they can build a better future for themselves and their families."