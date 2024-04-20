Meghan Markle nails off-duty chic in leg-lengthening skinny jeans

Meghan Markle is no stranger to a pristine evening look. But it is clear that the Duchess, 42, can nail a casual off-duty look as she was seen posing alongside two of her closest friends in a new Instagram photo.

The Duchess of Sussex sat alongside fellow former Suits star Abigail Spencer and parenting activist pal Kelly McKee Zajfen wearing crisp white tees with 'Love Like A Mother' printed across the front to promote Kelly's Alliance of Moms community.

Abigail, Kelly and Meghan cuddled up for the snap (Instagram / @allianceofmoms / @_heartmom_)

The post sought to raise awareness for the organisation which supports pregnant and parenting teens in foster care so they can build a positive future.

Meghan shared a giggle with Abigail and Kelly (Instagram / @allianceofmoms / @_heartmom_)

The former actress styled the slim-fit top with a pair of mid-wash blue fitted jeans, looking so relaxed as she sat crossed-legged on the grass. Adding a touch of glamour to the pared-back look were her layered gold bracelets.

Meghan's slogan t-shirt read 'love like a mother' (Instagram / @allianceofmoms / @_heartmom_)

Her makeup was worn in her usual style - a soft brown eyeshadow enhanced her natural beauty with the help of a glossy pink lip. Meghan's brunette locks were worn in loose waves which cascaded down her back.

more meghan markle

The Duchess looked so chic in a contrasting look when she attended a panel discussion and seated dinner hosted by Prince Harry's charitable organisation, Sentebale, in Miami last weekend.

Meghan tied her hair back into a sleek bun to show off the halterneck of the St. Agni's 'Hudson' Asymmetric midi dress she was wearing.

Meghan and Harry seen talking to Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina (Nacho Figueras)

But that isn't to say that Meghan hasn't worn some incredible denim looks over the years. Take a look at her best…

With chic heels

Meghan dressed up her jeans (Getty)

Meghan was spotted with Prince Harry in 2022 at the athletics event during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague, wearing this chic pair of dark wash skinny jeans with a cinched cream jacket with a high neck and caramel-hued suede heels.

With a cropped jacket

Meghan Markle wore a cropped black boucle jacket by Celine with jeans and ballet flats (Getty)

On that same trip, Meghan pulled a second pair of jeans from her suitcase - a mid-wash mom style, worn rolled at the ankle. She styled her denim with a classy black tweed jacket, Aviator sunnies, and Chanel ballet pumps.



Black skinnies

Meghan dressed down a blazer with jeans (Getty)

The Duchess switched it up in 2018 when she opted for black skinny jeans to dress down her white pinstripe blazer and black stiletto combo at a reception hosted by the Prime Minister of Australia in Sydney.

Distressed denim

Meghan rocked super casual ripped jeans (Getty)

Before she married into the royal family, Meghan was partial to a little ripped jeans moment. She rocked this uber-skinny pair with an oversized white shirt in 2017 to day three of the Invictus Games Toronto.

DISCOVER: Loved Meghan Markle's Bottega earrings? I tried the viral Amazon pair and they look so expensive

A denim dress

Meghan attends the Women's Singles final match to support her pal Serena Williams (Getty)

The 2019 US Open was all about a denim dress for Prince Harry's wife. Meghan styled this dark-wash number with a grey cardigan and matching bucket bag.