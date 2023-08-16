Meghan Markle just wore a sweet personalized necklace: Shop dupes from $28
Shop personalized pieces inspired by our favourite stylish royals.
Meghan Markle's style never fails to impress, and her thoughtful attention to details is just one of the reasons why she constantly tops our list of best-dressed royals.
Recently, the "Archetypes" host was spotted enjoying a belated birthday celebration with her friends Kardi Lee, a hair stylist, and author Cleo Wade — and her simple California style was on full display.
“Belated bday celebrations w/ these lovely muses,” Lee captioned the snap of the trio.
To celebrate the occasion, Meghan opted for a basic black tank top and black sunglasses, along with a personalized Ariel Gordon Imperial Disc Pendant Necklace.
Starting at $2,484 CAD/$1,840 USD, the gold and diamond necklace features a medallion pendant that can be engraved with names, dates, or a personal message.
While it's unclear whose names were engraved on the pendant, given Meghan's affinity for personalized jewelry, it's likely to be a sweet nod to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.
Ariel Gordon Imperial Disc Pendant Necklace
$2,484 CAD/$1,840 USD at Ariel Gordon Jewelry
In the past, we've seen Meghan sporting a diamond ring embellished with a letter "L" in a nod to Princess Lilibet.
She's also been seen rocking a Verse Fine Jewelry initial necklace, which features a letter "A" in honour of Prince Archie.
Personalized jewelry has become somewhat of a signature style, as Markle has also worn necklaces by Toronto jeweller Suetables in the astrological signs of Prince Harry (Virgo) and Prince Archie (Taurus).
Royal watchers may also remember that way back in December 2016, Meghan was spotted around Toronto while wearing a delicate necklace with the initials “H”and “M” on it — thus confirming the news that she and Prince Harry were in fact dating.
A post shared by Suetables (@suetables) on Nov 19, 2019 at 11:03am PST
Meghan's sister-in-law Kate Middleton has also turned to personalized jewelry in the past, and has worn a $2,200 CAD/$1,700 USD Gold Trio Diamond Midnight Moon Necklace from British designer Daniella Draper.
The necklace was personalized to include the letters “G,” “C” and “L” for each of her children’s initials: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
There's no denying that personalized jewelry makes for a heartfelt gift, or just a sentimental treat to yourself to honour your loved ones.
In case you're looking to shop the trend for yourself, we’ve gathered more personalized jewellery options below, with prices that start at just $28.
