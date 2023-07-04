Meghan Markle just stepped out in this lightweight summer trend: Shop the look
Meghan's $188 Reformation shorts are selling quickly.
Meghan Markle's casual summer style was on full display over the weekend, and you'll want to take notes if you're in need of some outfit inspiration.
Mason Linen Short$188
The Annie Linen Short$50$80Save $30
The Linen Relaxed Shirt$137
Mason Linen Pant$288
Waist-Defined Linen-Blend Cropped Smocked Cami Jumpsuit$29$55Save $26
Linen Skort with Wrap Waistband$28$47Save $19
Magic Linen$128
Linen Blend Open Collar Short Sleeve Shirt$40
Pure linen flared skirt$115
Linen-Blend Shell Tank Top$40
100% linen trousers$76
The Duchess of Sussex was spotted in Santa Barbara alongside her husband Prince Harry on Sunday, and the duo were all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand together.
As ever, the 41-year-old looked effortlessly chic while dressed in a $275 CAD/$200 USD Anine Bing button-up, a Janessa Leoné straw hat, and a pair of linen shorts from Reformation.
Retailing for $188 CAD/$128 USD, the Mason Linen Shorts are a must-have for summer — and they're selling quickly.
Meghan Markle stepped out wearing the Mason Linen Short from Reformation.
Designed with a tailored waist and a relaxed fit throughout the hips and leg opening, these linen shorts are an easy way to keep cool and still look polished this summer. They feature a pleated front and side pockets, and are available in sizes 0 to 12.
Unsurprisingly, the shorts are selling quickly in the linen version, with some colours already sold out completely. Luckily, you can join the waitlist to shop them in olive green or slate grey, as well as shop them in a breezy Tencel fabric for more options.
Alternatively, you can also shop more linen styles for summer, starting at $28.
The Annie Linen Short
Save 37% on this pair of lightweight linen shorts, which are also available in forest green.
A linen button-up is a summer essential for laid-back style.
Mason Linen Pant
Meghan's chic linen shorts also come in full-length trouser.
Waist-Defined Linen-Blend Cropped Smocked Cami Jumpsuit
Bring a bright pop of colour to your summer wardrobe with this linen blend jumpsuit.
Linen Skort with Wrap Waistband
Get the comfort of shorts and the look of a mini skirt with this adorable wrap skort.
Magic Linen
This lightweight summer dress is another one of Meghan Markle's favourite linen styles.
At just $40, you can stock up on this linen shirt in every colour.
This linen skirt has a flared silhouette that pairs well with both dressy and casual looks.
Consider this simple sleeveless top your new summer essential.
These wide leg trousers have a drawstring waist to tailor their fit to your liking.
