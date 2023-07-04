Meghan Markle just stepped out in this lightweight summer trend: Shop the look

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Meghan Markle was spotted wearing Reformation's $188 Mason Linen Short. (Getty, Reformation)

Meghan Markle's casual summer style was on full display over the weekend, and you'll want to take notes if you're in need of some outfit inspiration.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted in Santa Barbara alongside her husband Prince Harry on Sunday, and the duo were all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand together.

As ever, the 41-year-old looked effortlessly chic while dressed in a $275 CAD/$200 USD Anine Bing button-up, a Janessa Leoné straw hat, and a pair of linen shorts from Reformation.

Retailing for $188 CAD/$128 USD, the Mason Linen Shorts are a must-have for summer — and they're selling quickly.

Reformation Mason Linen Short $188 Meghan Markle stepped out wearing the Mason Linen Short from Reformation. $188 at Reformation

Designed with a tailored waist and a relaxed fit throughout the hips and leg opening, these linen shorts are an easy way to keep cool and still look polished this summer. They feature a pleated front and side pockets, and are available in sizes 0 to 12.

Unsurprisingly, the shorts are selling quickly in the linen version, with some colours already sold out completely. Luckily, you can join the waitlist to shop them in olive green or slate grey, as well as shop them in a breezy Tencel fabric for more options.

Alternatively, you can also shop more linen styles for summer, starting at $28.

Frank and Oak The Annie Linen Short $50 $80 Save $30 Save 37% on this pair of lightweight linen shorts, which are also available in forest green. $50 at Frank and Oak

Reitmans Linen Skort with Wrap Waistband $28 $47 Save $19 Get the comfort of shorts and the look of a mini skirt with this adorable wrap skort. $28 at Reitmans

Magic Linen Magic Linen $128 This lightweight summer dress is another one of Meghan Markle's favourite linen styles. $128 at Magic Linen

Simons Pure linen flared skirt $115 This linen skirt has a flared silhouette that pairs well with both dressy and casual looks. $115 at Simons

Mango 100% linen trousers $76 These wide leg trousers have a drawstring waist to tailor their fit to your liking. $76 at Mango

