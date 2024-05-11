Blissful Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look like a bride and groom on day two of Nigeria trip

Prince Harry and Meghan attend lunch at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja (Getty)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could have passed as newlyweds as they carried out the second day of their Nigeria mini tour.

Prince Harry and Meghan turned heads in coordinating all-white outfits as they attended a special lunch for military families on Saturday with the country's chief of defence staff, General Christopher Musa, at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

Harry and Meghan attend lunch at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja (Getty)

The Duchess, 42, amped up the glamour in a St Agni white maxi dress paired with heeled sandals. She teamed the bridal look with a delicate gold necklace and matching earrings, while her hair was beautifully styled in a face-framing updo.

Harry, meanwhile, matched his wife in a white suit.

Lavish lunch in Abuja

The couple were guests of honour at the Sit Out event, seated at chairs that had "Duke" and "Duchess" labels printed on the backs.

After being seated, the British and Nigerian national anthems played. Harry stood eyes front with his arms by his side as God Save The King rang out.

Harry and Meghan were guests of honour at the lunch (Getty)

The royals were also treated to lively performances which they appeared to thoroughly enjoy as they faced a stage decked out with red, white, and blue balloons.

A highlight was the dancers performing an impressive human pyramid, with the top, lightest dancer leaping down and doing a back flip in front of them.

The couple were treated to lively performances (Getty)

The couple also heard from some of the wounded military personnel, including Lance Corporal Peacemaker Azuegbulam, 27, who uses a prosthetic and told the reception he is planning to go to the Vancouver Invictus Games to take part in alpine skiing and skeleton sliding.

He thanked Harry for launching the Games all those ten years ago.

During the series of addresses, Abike Dabiri Erewa, chairwoman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, brought applause from the room when she exclaimed: "Princess Meghan is a Nigerian!"

Crowds cheered when Abike Dabiri Erewa, chairwoman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, said: "Princess Meghan is a Nigerian!" (Getty)

Referencing Meghan's revelation on her podcast that she is half Nigerian, the chairwoman said: "I was excited but not surprised. Because she is beautiful, intelligent, diligent and hardworking and she stands firm in the midst of challenges. Prince Harry you married the best — our daughter, our friend Princess Meghan. I hope you come back again, again and again."

Addressing the Duchess, she then said: "Princess Meghan, you married the best man. He is handsome and gorgeous and the best man."

The couple received a traditional outfit made in Nigeria (Getty)

She then presented the couple with gifts of a his and hers traditional Aso-Oke outfit.

Harry also had his moment under the spotlight as he gave a speech, addressing his fellow diners and the Chief of Defence Staff and the Defence Minister. "Your reception and energy have nothing but been remarkable," he said.

He talked about the last decade of his Invictus Games and "some significant moments that stand out in my mind" including when Team Nigeria "danced on stage better than anyone else" at last year's tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Harry gave a speech at the luncheon (Getty)

Invictus Games sporting event

Earlier in the day, Harry and Meghan attended an event linked to the Invictus Games – a training session for organisation Nigeria: Unconquered at the Defence Headquarters Officers' Mess in Asokoro, Abuja – where the couple were invited to watch a sitting volleyball game.

Harry and Meghan arrive at Nigeria Unconquered, a local charity that supports wounded, injured, or sick personnel (Getty)

The charity uses sport to encourage recovery and rehabilitation in wounded, sick, and injured service personnel to "help them find new purpose".

Meghan looked stunning in a Johanna Ortiz dress (Getty)

Harry's love of volleyball

They kicked off the engagement by watching the game, decked in scarves they had been given in the green and white colours of Nigeria.

Shouts for 'Team Harry' were heard as he took part in the sitting volleyball match (Getty)

After about 15 minutes, the sporty Duke was invited to take part. As spectators shouted "Team Harry" and Meghan clapped animatedly for her husband, she also got chatting to one little girl, nine-year-old Tiwa Akanbi.

Meghan said Harry "loves" volleyball and is "very good at it" (Getty)

Tiwa later said of her meeting with the Duchess: "She said Prince Harry loves to play volleyball and that he's very good at it. And she asked me if I play volleyball in my school. And I said yes."

Harry enjoyed taking part in the match (Getty)

Her mother Desola, 47, added: "She's always wanted to meet her. She said last night, 'When am I going to meet 'Auntie Meghan?'"

Warm welcome from Nigeria: Unconquered

At the end of the match, the royals took part in an impromptu group photo session with the teams, with Harry wearing his Invictus Games polo top and Meghan stunning in a Johanna Ortiz dress.

The couple posed for photos at the sporty engagement (Getty)

"We are friends and family supporters of Harry and Meghan," Peace Adetoro, 57, said. "They are a beautiful couple and we love them so much. We support them 100 per cent."

Meghan was presented with a piece of art during the charity visit (Getty)

Before leaving, Royalty Ojeh, six, the daughter of the executive director of Nigeria: Unconquered, presented Meghan with a bouquet of roses.

The mother-of-two removed one of the roses from the posy and handed it back to Royalty, who said of the Duchess: "She was nice."

Meghan was presented with a bouquet of red roses (Getty)

Nigeria's connection with the Invictus Games

Nigeria participated in the Invictus Games for the first time in September 2023, attending the tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany. It was there that Harry and Meghan met the country's chief of defence staff, General Christopher Musa, who invited them to visit Nigeria.

At the Invictus Games last year, Harry and Meghan met athletes from the Nigerian team and fans. The Duchess was also given a Nigerian name, Amira Ngozi Lolo. Amira is a warrior princess from a legend, Ngozi means 'blessed' and Lolo is 'royal wife'.

In 2022, Meghan revealed on her former podcast, Archetypes, that she has Nigerian heritage. She told celebrity interviewer Ziwe: "I just had my genealogy done a couple years ago… [and I'm] Forty-three percent Nigerian."

Meghan's solo engagement

Later on Saturday, the Duchess will co-host an event of Women in Leadership with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization.