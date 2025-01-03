Meghan Markle is all smiles in new photo as she celebrates big Netflix news

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear happier than ever, living the lives they always dreamed of in California.

While Prince Harry keeps himself busy surfing with his son, Prince Archie, and playing polo at a professional level, Meghan Markle has been working hard in the background.

The Duchess of Sussex rejoined Instagram earlier this week after a long hiatus, then on Thursday she announced her brand new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, is set to air on January 15th – it's all going on!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in With Love, Meghan (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

The trailer for With Love, Meghan, is a joy-filled extravaganza, with Meghan appearing at peace, laughing and smiling with friends in the several minute promo, and it certainly seems the former actress is enjoying her life at the moment. Watch the trailer below...

Meghan's friends were quick to congratulate her on her new venture, with entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima sharing a photo of herself with the Duchess, with Meghan beaming from ear to ear.

You may also like

The Duchess wears her dark hair long and loose, with natural makeup accentuating her beauty. The only sign of her old royal life are the three gold pieces of jewellery on her wrist – so glam!

Meghan Markle smiles with her friend Jamie Kern Lima (Instagram)

Jamie spent announcement day with Meghan, writing: "Congrats on the announcement… It was so much fun to celebrate with you today," before writing a longer dedication to her friend.

DISCOVER: Meghan Markle’s close circle of friends in California

"I'm so excited for the world to experience even more of your joy, your heart, your kindness, your humor, your humility, your compassion, your many talents and your LOVE! You're an incredible friend to so many, including me, and I'm excited to cheer you on as you continue to build, create magic and FLY!"

Jamie isn't the only friend excited for Meghan. Her long-term pal, Heather Dorak, also celebrated the big day, sharing the trailer for the Netflix show, accompanied by a cheers emoji.

Meghan's friend Heather, pictured here, sent her love to her friend (Photo: Instagram)

The trailer for With Love, Meghan, highlights that Prince Harry's wife will be joined by her inner circle in the show, with comedian Mindy Kaling front and centre in the clips.

Other friends in the show include chef Roy Choi, who refers to Meghan as 'family' in the trailer, and fellow chef Alice Waters.

Meghan is joined by her friends on her new Netflix show (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Meghan's actress friend Abigail Spencer appears in the show, taking to Instagram to call Meghan "magic" following the announcement.

Resharing the post, Abigail gushed: "So elated for you Meghan! How lucky are we to get a glimpse into your heart song, magical thoughtfulness and deliciously wonderful ways.

Meghan Markle's friend Abigail Spencer sent her support (Instagram)

"Can't wait for all to fall in love with [the show]. Thanks for having me over and truly being the most wonderful friend a gal could get. Joy and bubbles abound."

Just like Abigail, we can't wait for more glimpses into Meghan's world!