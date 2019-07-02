Meghan Markle makes surprise appearance in $956 flats — here's how to get the look for less

Over the weekend, Meghan Markle embraced a classic American pastime with Prince Harry and attended the first ever Major League Baseball game in London over the weekend.

While we’re used to seeing the Duchess of Sussex in sky-high heels, her choice of footwear for the game surprised fans.

Keeping things somewhat casual, she left her usual heels at home and stepped out in flats.

For game one between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees of the London series at London Stadium on Saturday, Markle wore a belted Stella McCartney Dress and a pair of Aquazzura Deneuve Bow Pointy Toe Flats ($956), black point-toe flats which feature subtle, yet chic details like cut-out sides, a gleaming gold heel and a bow perched at the back.

Getty More

Nordstrom More

Shop it: $956, Nordstrom

While many would consider Markle’s pricey flats to be far from casual, they’re actually a more comfortable take on one of her favourite pair of heels: the Aquazzura Deneuve Bow Pointy Toe Pump ($1,032). A perfect choice for the Duchess, if you ask us.

That said, we know getting the look doesn’t come cheap. To help you get the royal look without the royal price tag, we’ve rounded up more affordable options below.

Guess More