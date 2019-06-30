Meghan Markle surprised everyone by turning up at a baseball game last night

From Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle is on maternity leave, but if you thought that meant she'd be absent from the public gaze for months on end, you can think again. The Duchess made an unannounced appearance with husband Prince Harry at a a Major League Baseball game in London last night, and we are here for these surprise events.

Yesterday, Boston Red Sox met the New York Yankees at London's Olympic Park stadium for the first ever Major League Baseball game in Europe. The momentous game was in partnership with Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation, so Harry and Meghan took some time away from baby Archie to meet the players ahead of the match.

Being in the midst of a heatwave, Meghan wore a short black Stella McCartney belted t-shirt dress, and paired it with some flat black pumps. Harry, on the other hand, was repping his Foundation, wearing Invictus Games merch for the event.

The Sussexes' newborn son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, may not have been present for the baseball game, but he was certainly included by all the players. Both the Red Sox and and Yankees gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex baby-grow baseball jerseys with Archie's name on them. CUTE.

Maybe Archie will grow up being more into baseball than polo, who knows?

This is only the third time Meghan Markle has been seen out in public in the eight weeks since she had Archie, and the Duchess of Sussex is not thought to be returning to her royal duties full time until autumn this year.

