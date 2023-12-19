Meghan Markle surprises in sexy Santa outfit in incredible throwback photo

(NBC)

These days Meghan Markle exudes elegance with her quiet luxury fashion, so royal fans were shocked to discover a photo of the Duchess in a sexy Santa outfit from her time on Deal or No Deal.

Taken in 2006, the throwback photo showed Meghan, 42, wearing a red Santa mini dress that featured a halterneck straps, a cinched bodice and a white faux fur trim across the chest and skirt.

Meghan Markle on Episode 235 of Deal or No Deal (NBC)

Posing alongside US Deal or No Deal host Howie Mandel and surrounded by the show's other models, Meghan looked as glamorous as ever in the mini dress, which she styled with a pair of black heels and silver bangle bracelets.

The Duchess of Sussex wore her hair in voluminous curls, with a bolder makeup look than we're used to seeing on the royal, as she opted for a pair of fluttering false lashes and a glossy lip.

Meghan appeared on season 2 of the US version of Deal or No Deal between 2006 and 2007, five years before her role in the hit show Suits.

Meghan held box 24 for the duration of her time on the show (NBC)

As one of the 26 models that held the numbered suitcases with a cash price inside, Meghan held box 24 during her time on the show, appearing in 34 episodes in total.

Other moments from Meghan's gameshow stint show the mother-of-two wearing a Grease-inspired strapless top with leather trousers and a pair of red heels, while another shows Meghan in a low-cut satin mini dress in an aqua blue shade.

Meghan channelled Sandy from Grease in one episode (NBC)

The final episode of the US Deal or No Deal aired in 2019, although it was announced in May 2023 that a new version titled Deal or No Deal Island will premiere in February 2024, with Sofia Vergara's ex-husband Joe Manganiello as the host.

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement in 2017 (Chris Jackson)

Following her role on the gameshow, Meghan landed several small roles in 90210, Til Death and Knight Rider, before landing the role of Rachel Zane in Suits in 2011.

In 2018, the Duchess exited her role in the legal drama following her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017.